What the new rules on scooters say

On Thursday the Senate definitively approved the conversion into law of the so-called Infrastructure decree, which among other things provides for various interventions on the road and port system, measures in favor of sustainable mobility and some changes to the Highway Code. Among the regulations, one of the most notable concerns new rules for the use of electric scooters: among the novelties there are the reduction of speed limits and the prohibition of parking on pavements, while discussions on the obligation to sign a liability insurance and to wear helmets for all drivers, which had been discussed before the text was drafted.

The law was approved with 190 votes in favor and 34 against and with some changes with respect to the text of the law decree. As for electric scooters, it establishes that the maximum speed of the vehicles is reduced from 25 to 20 kilometers per hour, while maintaining the previously set limit of 6 kilometers per hour in pedestrian areas. It is also introduced, starting from 1 July 2022, the obligation to provide “turn and brake lights on both wheels”: that is, all scooters must be equipped with arrows and stops, in addition to the lights already necessary , and those already in circulation will have to be adapted to the new rules by January 1, 2024.

The decree introduces a ban on parking on pavements, except in areas specifically designated by the municipalities. As for rental scooters, it introduces the obligation to take a photograph, to prove that they have been parked correctly (this is a function already provided by most rental services). It is also specified that the scooters cannot circulate on the sidewalks, where they can only be accompanied by hand, and the prohibition of driving in the opposite direction is emphasized, “except on two-way cycle roads”.

Scooters can be driven from the age of 14 and the decree provides for the obligation to wear a protective helmet only for minors. For the moment, discussions on extending the obligation to wear a helmet for all drivers have been postponed, as well as those on the obligation to have liability insurance to cover any damage caused to third parties while on the road. However, the text specifies that «from half an hour after sunset, during the whole period of darkness» the driver must circulate wearing a reflective vest or «high visibility retro reflective shoulder straps».

The decree also provides that scooters with elements that do not comply with those indicated in the text, such as rigged engine or speed regulator, are confiscated; in these cases it introduces an administrative sanction from 100 to 400 euros.

Among the other novelties of the decree, in addition to the scooters, there is the introduction of parking spaces dedicated to pregnant women and families with children up to two years of age, named “pink permit”; a free parking permit is also introduced on the blue lines (usually for a fee) for the vehicles of people with disabilities, if the parking spaces reserved for them are already occupied.

The decree also introduced a paragraph according to which any form of advertising that disseminates sexist, violent, offensive or perpetual gender stereotypes is prohibited: the change was criticized among others by the Brothers of Italy and some associations “no -gender ”, according to which the issues related to“ gender identity ”discussed in the Zan bill, rejected last week in the Senate, were introduced in the decree.