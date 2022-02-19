What the New Ruling Means – NBC Chicago

Gov. JB Pritzker’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling against mask-in-schools mandates was rejected Thursday night by an appeals court, which wrote that the request is “debatable” because emergency COVID-19 rules 19 of the governor already expired.

The long-awaited decision by the three-member panel of the Illinois Fourth District Court of Appeals was released shortly before midnight Thursday.

Here’s what the decision means for Illinois schools:

Can schools still require masks in the classroom?

Yes, the court’s ruling means that the decision whether or not to require masks and implement individual COVID-19 requirements is up to school districts.

The appeals court decision currently gives schools the option to enforce a classroom mask mandate, but does not affect the enforceability of the governor’s executive orders, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

What is Chicago Public Schools doing about masks?

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) will continue to require face coverings in the classroom, as well as other COVID-19 protocols, despite the Illinois appeals court’s dismissal.

In a statement Friday, CPS officials said the district will continue to require COVID masks and vaccinations for staff, as well as require students who have tested positive for or been exposed to the coronavirus to study from home.

“Our schools will continue to enforce these policies, including the mandatory use of universal masks. These safety measures are what have allowed us to provide our students with the in-person learning environment they need during this school year. We will continue to follow these protocols until we are informed by our public health partners that the restrictions can be safely lifted,” CPS said in a statement.

What about the Archdiocese of Chicago?

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced last week that masks will be optional in some school settings, citing low cases of coronavirus across the district.

In a letter To families on Feb. 8, archdiocese Superintendent Greg Richmond wrote that students will no longer be required to wear face coverings in schools located in areas where the local health department does not have a mask mandate.

What was the reasoning behind the appeals court ruling?

In their decision, the appeals court judges wrote that there is no “real dispute” to decide.

“Because the emergency rules overturned by the temporary restraining order are no longer in effect, there is no longer a dispute over the application of those rules. Therefore, the matter is debatable,” the judges wrote.

The justices continued: “We note that the language of the temporary restraining order in no way precludes school districts from acting independently of executive orders or IDPH in creating provisions addressing COVID-19.”

The appeals court’s decision hinges on a bipartisan legislative committee’s vote earlier this week not to renew Pritzker’s emergency rules, which first took effect in September 2021.

On Tuesday, lawmakers serving on the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted to temporarily suspend the mask-in-schools mandate, with three Democrats crossing paths to vote to stop the measure.

On February 4, a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevented the state from enforcing rules requiring the use of masks and other COVID restrictions in schools.

While the state appealed the judge’s temporary restraining order, the rules expired on February 13.

Whats Next?

Pritzker said the state will ask the Illinois Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision that makes masks optional in school settings, noting that the ruling “failed to address important legal issues.”

A Pritzker spokesman said Friday that the governor is “disappointed” with the appeals court decision and is working with the attorney general to request an expedited review from the Supreme Court.

“In the meantime, the Governor urged everyone to heed doctors’ advice to wear face coverings so students can continue to learn safely in classrooms, and he’s encouraged that the court made it clear that districts schoolchildren can continue to maintain their own mitigations,” Jordan Abudayyeh, press secretary for the governor’s office, said in a statement.

Raoul said in a statement that the appeals court ruling focused on the emergency rulemaking process used by the Illinois Department of Public Health, nothing that the rule does not affect the governor’s executive orders.