what the next recession in america could look like

Recessions, like unhappy families, are painful in their own way.

And the next one, which economists see as increasingly possible by the end of next year, will probably confirm it. A US recession may well be modest, but it could also be prolonged.

Many observers expect any downturn to be far less harrowing than the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-09 and the back-to-back recessions seen in the 1980s, when inflation was last this high. The economy is simply not as out of control as it was in those earlier periods, they say.

While the recession may be mild, it could end up lasting longer than the shortened eight-month contractions of 1990-91 and 2001. That’s because high inflation may prevent the Fed from rushing to reverse the recession.

“The good news is there is a limit to how bad it will be,” said Robert Dent, senior US economist at Nomura Securities. “The bad news is that it will drag on.” The former New York Fed analyst sees a contraction of about 2% starting in the fourth quarter and lasting into next year.

No matter what form the blowback takes, one thing seems certain: there will be a lot of pain when it hits. In the dozen recessions since World War II, on average the economy shrank 2.5%, unemployment rose about 3.8 percentage points, and corporate profits fell 15%. The average duration was 10 months.

Even a recession at the shallower end of the spectrum would likely see hundreds of thousands of Americans, at the very least, lose their jobs. The battered stock market may take a further drop as earnings fall. And President Joe Biden’s already low poll ratings could take another hit.

“This would be the sixth or seventh recession, I think, since I started doing this,” said private equity veteran Scott Sperling. “Each one of them is something different, and each one of them feels equally painful.”

Signs of economic weakness are multiplying, with personal spending falling in May for the first time this year, after adjusting for inflation, and a US manufacturing gauge hitting a two-year low in June. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief US Economist Michael Feroli responded to the latest data by cutting his mid-year growth forecasts “dangerously close to a recession.”

The depth and duration of the recession will largely be determined by the persistence of inflation and how much pain the Fed is willing to inflict on the economy to bring it down to levels it deems acceptable.

Allianz SE chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said he is concerned about an intermittent scenario similar to the 1970s, where the Fed prematurely eases policy in response to economic weakness before it has rooted inflation out of the system. .

Such a strategy would set the stage for deeper economic decline in the future and even greater inequality, the Bloomberg Opinion columnist said. El-Erian was at the forefront in warning last year that the Fed was making a big mistake in downplaying the inflationary threat.

What Bloomberg economics says…

“The Fed will not stop until it sees that inflation has come down convincingly. That means this Fed will slide into economic weakness, likely prolonging the duration of the recession.”

— Anna Wong, Chief US Economist

For his part, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has argued that while there is a risk of a recession, the economy is still in good shape to withstand Fed rate hikes and dodge a recession.

A growing number of private economists are not convinced.

“A faltering economy is almost inevitable,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “The question has gone beyond whether we are going to see a recession to what is the depth and duration of a recession.”

Just as it was some 40 years ago, the decline in gross domestic product will be fueled by a central bank determined to rein in runaway consumer prices. The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge is more than triple its 2% target.

But there are good reasons to hope that the outcome will not be as bad as in the early 1980s, or the financial crisis of 2007-09, episodes in which unemployment soared to double-digit levels.

As Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief economist Jan Hatzius has pointed out, inflation is not as ingrained in the economy or in the psyche of Americans as it was when Paul Volcker took over the Fed in 1979 after a decade of persistently powerful price pressures. So it won’t take that big of a drop for today’s Fed to cut price increases to more acceptable levels.

Leading academic economist Robert Gordon reckons that the Fed’s job today requires about half the amount of disinflation that Volcker had to do to get the economy through.

Additionally, consumers, banks and the housing market are better positioned to weather the economic turbulence than they were before the 2007-09 recession.

“Private sector balance sheets are in good shape,” said Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. Chief US Economist Matthew Luzzetti. “We haven’t seen leverage to the extent that we did” before the financial crisis.

Thanks in part to large government donations that boosted savings, household debt obligations amounted to just 9.5% of personal disposable income in the first quarter, according to Fed data. That’s far below of 13.2% observed at the end of 2007.

Banks, for their part, recently passed the Fed’s latest stress test, showing they have the wherewithal to weather a nasty combination of rising unemployment, collapsing house prices and falling stocks.

Real-estate market

And while housing has taken a hit lately from the Fed-engineered hike in mortgage rates, it’s also in a better place than it was in 2006-07, when it was awash in supply due to a speculative construction boom.

Today, the US has about 2 million housing units “below what our demographic profile would suggest right now,” said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae. “That puts a floor to some extent below how big a recession could be.”

Duncan’s base case is for a sharp depreciation as house prices rise, but not an outright fall.

In the labor market, an underlying shortage of workers (thanks to baby boomers retiring and delayed immigration) is likely to make companies more cautious about laying off staff in a recession, especially if it is mild.