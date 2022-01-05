what the plane staff finds in the bathroom, a shocking discovery – Libero Quotidiano





A shocking discovery the one made aboard a plane of the Air Mauritius. After landing on the islands, the company staff went to the bathroom where they found a newborn baby who had just been given birth and abandoned in the toilet waste container. The officers, who went up for a customs check, became suspicious as soon as they saw the abundance of blood-stained toilet paper.





A 20-year-old woman gave birth to the baby during the flight from Madagascar. The young woman, despite denying what happened, is now guarded in the hospital together with his son. Both are fine, but given the situation, the baby was urgently transferred to the hospital. Here he was treated by the medical staff, equally incredulous about what happened.





The woman who is thought to be the mother of the child found on the plane, a Malagasy citizen, had arrived in the archipelago for a two-year contract. Only careful medical checks will be able to ascertain whether she is really the woman who gave birth. Once the exams are over and only if the checks confirm what is suspected, the woman will be indicted for abandonment of a newborn.




