what the platform is and how it works – Torino Oggi

The platform, launched in 2016, has now reached 85 million active and registered users and has also attracted many famous people.

Its operation apparently is no different from Instagram, Facebook or even Youtube, but the difference is that these are free to join and do not allow you to publish explicit content, such as nudes. OnlyFans allows you to share both photos and risque videos and allows users to view them upon payment of a monthly subscription whose price is decided from time to time by the creators of the contents.

OnlyFans hosts celebrities from all over the world and also of all kinds: there are also musicians, chefs, journalists, writers, and much more even if it is famous mainly for its sexually explicit content. With OnlyFans it is also possible to earn through user subscriptions in an easy and safe way. Let’s see how OnlyFans works for both creators and users and how to start earning right away through a safe and popular platform.

How to create a profile on OnlyFans

There are two types of profiles on OnlyFans, one for simple users who can enjoy the contents and one for creators. A user can have access to the content of the creators to which he subscribes but cannot share photos or videos or anything else that may concern him. Instead, the content creator can post their own videos and photos and seek out a niche of supporters in order to make money by creating paid content.

Subscription to OnlyFans is very simple and allows you to subscribe also through Google or Twitter; alternatively you will be asked to enter an e-mail address, a name and a password and declare that you are not a robot to complete the registration.

Content creators on OnlyFans

For those who have the goal of starting earning on OnlyFans, the system requires some additional steps for registering the profile. Just go to the circle icon with the little man inside and click on Add an account and follow all the steps of the procedure. The service only supports credit cards so it will not be possible to enter PayPal accounts or prepaid cards.

At this point you can start enriching your profile with a cover image and an engaging bio and profile picture. The data that the platform requests are also the country of origin, some personal information and the identity card. On the homepage you can find the item Create a new post and you can insert text, photos or videos as you like, all without any censorship.

How to subscribe to OnlyFans

Subscribing to OnlyFans to enjoy the countless content posted by the creators is very easy but the procedure requires a subscription. As already mentioned, to take advantage of the posts on the platform it is necessary to enter a payment method by credit card. The OnlyFans wallet can be filled as you like, just go to the Alternative method and add funds to the wallet with amounts of 10, 20, 50, and 100 dollars. To subscribe, just go to the page of the user you choose to follow and click on the subscribe button and choose a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual form. In some cases, you can find characters who offer free trial periods, special discounts, other times characters have a free profile as a showcase and then in chat communicate that they have a paid premium profile to follow.

