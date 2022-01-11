what the President of the EU Parliament died of

According to what was communicated in recent months, it all started due to the legionella bacterium.

David Sassoli he died due to a dysfunction of the immune system. The news was released early this morning, January 11, but the ordeal of the President of the European Parliament it had started months ago. In reality, the rumors about an alleged illness had been circulating for years, but it is since September that the former journalist of Tg1 has had to face hospitalization following complications

For David Sassoli, the disease began for a bacterium –

According to what was reconstructed on the basis of the official statements released in recent months from spokesperson for David Sassoli, Roberto Cuillo, the President of the European Parliament was hospitalized for the first time in September due to a pneumonia which, however, has nothing to do with the coronavirus, but with a bacterium, that of legionella. On 15 September he was hospitalized at the Hôpital Civil of Strasbourg and it was there that his ordeal began.

65 years old, elected head of the European Union assembly in July 2019, David Sassoli had behind him a long career as a journalist, then entered politics and was elected to the European Parliament in the seventh legislature, in 2009, from the ranks of the Democratic Party. From 2014 to 2019 he was Vice President of the European Parliament, then he became its head. Because of health problems had since September, had to cancel all his institutional commitments, but was back at work in November.

Relapse in December –

David Sassoli from 22 to 25 November 2021 managed to participate in the plenary session of the European Parliament and also chaired it during the session which lasted from 13 to 16 December. The December 26th, however, Sassoli was again hospitalized, this time in Italy, due to serious complications due to a dysfunction of the immune system. Cuillo thus announced that all the activities of the European President have been canceled.

Unfortunately Sassoli never recovered and this morning the tragic news of his death arrived. Many messages of condolence, but unfortunately we cannot help but notice how on social networks they taddle too many messages from ignorant people that associate David Sassoli’s disease with the Covid vaccine: obviously there is absolutely no correlation.