what the protest is based on. The stewards reject him- Corriere.it

Mercedes filed an official protest over Verstappen’s victory in Abu Dhabi. The claim was rejected by the race marshals, Mercedes has expressed its intention to appeal: now it has 96 to formalize this decision. Two points are under discussion: the first – appealing to article 48.8 of the regulation – disputes that Verstappen, shortly before the restart, before the last lap of the race, flanked and passed Lewis Hamilton (who had slowed down on purpose) with the front wing, while under the safety car it cannot be overtaken.

The second point of the protest, which seems to be the one with the most validity, concerns instead the possibility of the lapped drivers to split and overtake the safety car to realign oneself at the bottom of the group: the matter regulated by article 48.12 of the FIA ​​sporting regulations. The race direction has discretion to decide who can split and who not: the drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen have been authorized to do so (to get out of the fight between the two contenders in the World Championship: had they remained in the middle, Verstappen would not have been able to overtake them with only one lap available), those behind Verstappen were not allowed to do so. And according to the regulation, whoever splits must still be able to do it safely, so it is said that once the last lapped car has passed the leader, the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the next lap. In this case, therefore, the race could not have restarted, but also the last lap would have had to take place under the safety car regime. And therefore without the final overtaking that decided the World Cup.