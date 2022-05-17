What the relationship between Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy is really like

Anya Taylor-Joy It is, without a doubt, the star of the moment. Since she began her career as an actress, the interpreter managed to fascinate the audience and specialized critics with her incredible talent.

After having starred in movies and series that were on everyone’s lips, and winning important awards; the artist joined the last project she directed Robert Eggers. Yes, we are talking about The Northman. It was the filmmaker’s third film as director. In order to achieve an amazing and eye-catching product, he made the decision to have a star-studded cast. In addition to the protagonist of queen’s gambitalso shined Nicole Kidman.

The Northman, the film that brought Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman together / Source: Universal Pictures Argentina

All about the relationship between Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman

The Northman introduced us to the Viking legend of Amleth. It is about a prince who decides to run away from his town after the murder of his father, and returns many years later to take revenge.

The film mainly starred Alexander Skarsgard Y Anya Taylor-Joy. But there were other characters who also had an important place in history, and one of them was the one who played Nicole Kidman.

On several occasions, Taylor-Joy talked about what it meant to her to work with Robert Eggers and how it felt to be part of a great cast. According to her, she was “special” and assured that she loves working with the famous director. As for her relationship with Alexander, an actor with whom she shared more scenes, she assured that they were very lucky because they really got along very well from the first moment. “I feel lucky to have had him as a scene partner and as a friend,” she declared.

And what did he say about his relationship with Nicole Kidman? The truth is that both actresses were fascinated with their work and with the chemistry that existed at all times. Since they crossed paths on the set, they understood that they were going to get along very well. So it was!

The relationship between Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy is very good. Source: Instagram @nicolekidman

Of course Anya Taylor-Joy also had many compliments for Nicole Kidman. “She is fierce and wonderful. I just have the utmost respect for her.”, he began by saying. Then, she revealed what the actress’s first day in the movie was like.

“Nicole showed up maybe in the middle of filming, and the first thing she did [el director Robert Eggers] was putting her on a horse on top of a mountain where she could have fallen. And instead, she’s like, ‘Yeah; I’m here. I’m on this. We’re doing it,’” she commented in surprise.

What do you think about this relationship?

