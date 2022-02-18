What the School Says After Suicide of Utah Student – ​​NBC Utah

TOOELE, UTAH – The case of the Utah boy who took his own life after allegedly being a victim of bullying, as reported by his family, continues to shock residents of Tooele, a small town of about 40,000 west of Salt Lake. City.

The Drayke Hardman family published shocking photos on their social networks in which they fired their 12-year-old son Drayke Hardman, after he allegedly took his own life for having been a victim of bullying at your school. The minor’s parents called on parents to be alert to possible incidents of bullying.

The Scholar Academy school issued a statement on Wednesday in which they regretted the death of their student.

“Our school community is very saddened by the news of Drayke’s passing. Our hearts go out to his parents and siblings,” the Scholar Academy school said in a statement sent to Telemundo Utah.

HEARTBREAKING WORDS FROM HIS MOTHER

Although authorities have not launched an investigation or commented on Drayke Hardman’s case, the school said they were providing counselors to other students and employees in the aftermath of the horrific incident.

“As a school, we take bullying very seriously and our goal is always to protect our students and provide a safe school environment, including by following our Hazing and Harassment Policy. Last week we were able to provide grief counselors for our students and staff. We also have a HOPE team and are in the process of implementing the SafeUT app,” they added.

Drayke’s parents denounced on social networks that “their son had been the victim of bullying,” according to his mother’s Instagram account.

“This is the result of bullying, my handsome boy was fighting a battle that not even I could save him. There are no signs, just hurtful words from others who finally stole OUR Drayke from this cruel place,” the child’s mother wrote in a post that went viral in recent days.

He added: “I was only 12 years old… How does a 12-year-old boy who was fiercely loved by everyone think that life is so difficult that he needs to get out of it?”

This would be the second incident in recent months of minors who commit suicide in Utah after alleged cases of bullying in schools, after the death of little Isabella “Izzie” Tichenor, who was allegedly harassed for her autism condition and also for her skin color at a Davis County school.

If your child suffers from bullying or needs help, you can go to the following link.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, there are resources to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day with resources in Spanish at 1-800-273-8255 and offers services including live chat on its website. Click here for more information.