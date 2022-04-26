Health

What the science says about people with psychopathy (and why they have little to do with what police series show)

Photo of Zach Zach25 mins ago
0 22 7 minutes read

  • Arielle Baskin Sommers
  • The Conversation*

jodie eat in "killing eve"
Caption,

The TV psychopath is a person who commits brutal murders, acts irresponsibly and is icily undaunted.

On any given day, millions of Americans (like so many millions around the world) settle in to watch their favorite crime shows. Whether it’s “FBI” on CBS, “Dexter,” “Mindhunter” on Netflix, “Killing Eve” on BBC, reruns of “Law & Order,” or scores of other shows like it, they draw a large audience with their vivid portraits of villains whose behaviors are disconcertingly cruel. I confess: I am part of that audience. Even my students make fun of the amount of crime that I – a researcher who analyzes criminal behavior – see on television.

I justify my hours devoted to TV as a job, which provides material for my university classes and for my seminars on the nature of the criminal mind. But I’m also captivated by the characters in these dramas, despite – or because of – how unrealistic so many are.

One of the most common personality types in police shows.iacos on TV is the psychopath: The person who commits brutal murders, acts irresponsibly and is icy undaunted by law enforcement officers: Although the shows are obviously fiction, their plots have become familiar cultural references.

Viewers see Agent Hotchner in “Criminal Minds” brand any character who is alarmingly violent as “someone with psychopathy.” You hear Dr. Huang in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” refer to a juvenile delinquent who attacked a young girl as “an adolescent with psychopathy” whom he suggests is incapable of responding to treatment.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach25 mins ago
0 22 7 minutes read

Related Articles

Hospital occupancy due to covid rises to the “medium” level of risk | Society

55 seconds ago

Montanari on the same line as Orsini: this is how he criticizes the Italian government

3 mins ago

Find out who will exhibit at the SLEIMPN 2022 congress

8 mins ago

Beijing conducts mass testing and locks down neighborhoods

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button