what the singer is willing to do to obtain custody of the children…

Shakira and Gérard Piqué, it’s officially over. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for your privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, the parents of Milan and Sasha recently declared in an official press release. The cause of their breakup? The infidelities of Gérard Piquet and not only. A big financial disagreement would also be at the origin. “According to what a very close person told me, there was an economic problem between the two. Gérard Piqué allegedly asked Shakira for money for an investment and the singer’s family refused to accept it. give him. They don’t mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%”revealed Roberto Garcia, the former boyfriend of one of the singer’s sisters, during an interview with the Spanish media ESdiaro.

Since then, Shakira has been seen in the company of a super sexy surfer. While Gérard Piqué surely eats his fingers. And the children in all this? Shakira would like to have custody of it, and for that, she would be ready for anything. According to information from the Spanish magazine brand, Shakira would like to move to Miami to start a new life. Either thousands of kilometers from Barcelona, ​​where the father of his sons lives…

Shakira, who is part of the list of the most educated stars alongside Eva Longoria and Julien Doré, never wanted to marry Gérard Piqué and seeing how their story ended, she surely did well.“Marriage scares me a lot, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I’d rather he see me as a girlfriend… You see? The forbidden fruit again. I want him to stay in alert, I want him to think that everything is possible according to his behavior”had declared the interpreter of “Waka Waka” in 2021. While Roberto Garcia recently swayed on this subject during his interview with ESdiario. “Shakira focused on Gérard Pique because she wanted him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him”, he had launched. Now, to see how they will organize themselves for the children!

Antoine FM

