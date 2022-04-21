What the survivor of the incident in Stamford said that caused the death of two Guatemalans – Prensa Libre

Two other Guatemalans who were on the boat where the incident occurred survived. after they were transferred to a health center in Stamford, Connecticut in a critical condition.

Last April 17, two Guatemalan citizens, Ludin and Isaac Cifuentes, died in Long Island Sound in the United States, after the boat in which they were traveling to go fishing was hit by strong winds from the coast causing it to capsize and fall into the sea.

According to the version of the authorities, the relief bodies were able to get the four Guatemalans out of the sea, which was at a temperature of 40 degrees below zero, and were rushed to Norwalk Hospital. This happened around 10 o’clock in the morning. In the afternoon, the authorities reported the death of two of the four Guatemalans.

Miguel Pérez was one of the survivors of the accident in Stamford, and gave his statements of the facts in a live video on the Facebook platform in the account of The Canche GTthus also like request financial aid to be able to repatriate the bodies of their fellow Guatemalans that they perished

Perez comments that the day started normally, and everyone was having a good time before the winds hit their boat. “We normally go out on a fishing day and the day went beautifully. Unfortunately, already fifteen minutes into the sea, he played a trick on us and air storms began near us“, he comments.

“This kicked up some pretty big waves, about four to six feet high, which is what caused us to sink boat and everything. We stay floating in the water for approximately 45 minutes. At the moment of falling, we started calling 911, and I was the first one who made the calls, since my phone is waterproof.

Pérez supports the theory that his companions died due to hypothermia they had, due to the low temperatures of the sea at the time they fell. “At the time of the rescue I lost consciousness and at the moment they put me on the boat rescue I don’t remember anything else, until I woke up in the hospital”.

He explains that he learned about the fate of his companions through social networks “He did not know it from family or friends, and I thought they would run with my same fate“.

Also read: More than 21 thousand Guatemalan migrants have been intercepted in Mexico so far in 2022

“When we fell, we still communicate, since we are still close, even we yelled for help when the rescue boat arrivedI even spoke to one of the people who was unconscious that help had already arrived and he responded mildly”.

During her testimony, the official GoFundMe page is mentioned, detailing, by Sharon Carmona, wife and relative of the two deceased, that the financial aid It will be used for funeral expenses, as well as their transfer to Guatemala to be buried.

Also read: Four Guatemalan migrants succumb to the intense heat of the Arizona desert and call 911 for help