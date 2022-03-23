What the teams from Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia need to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

Both Brazil and Argentina have the stamped ticket to Qatar 2022, but from there several candidates appear to qualify directly or at least to play the play off before the corresponding Asian team to access the World Cup.

Two games ahead for each team, a lot of mathematics and more emotions until the final whistle of the last match, published daily ACE from Spain.

Ecuador

It is the third classified and leads by three points to the third and four to the second. In other words, with a victory he would seal the direct pass to Qatar 2022. His first opportunity will be in Asunción, when he visits a Paraguayan team with no chance of qualifying, although with the desire to improve with some youngsters like Enciso or Morales. The final match will be played at home against Argentina, where he hopes to celebrate the historic pass with his people.

Uruguay

The last two triumphs allow him to depend on himself to play a World Cup again. For this he must beat Peru at home and also Chile on the last date. He may not need all six points, but any stumble would force him to rely on other results. The Bicolor lurks at a single point and Chile or Colombia themselves are also yearning for their place.

Peru

To qualify for the World Cup in Russia, he had to play the playoff against New Zealand after finishing in fifth place and that is the position he occupies before playing in Montevideo and receiving Paraguay on the last date. There is no margin for error and at least four points would be necessary to have some peace of mind. The result that Chile can obtain in Brazil will be key.

Chile

La Roja is two points from fifth place and three from fourth. In addition, he has the difficulty of playing in the Maracanã on Thursday. Brazil will not hold anything back and it will be difficult to win. For the Chileans, everything that is not adding the six points takes them far away from the World Cup. Although the team reacted in recent months, a bad start can cost dearly.

Colombia

It is the last selection with sort options. However, their alternatives are remote and it’s all about winning both games and trusting that a series of results will benefit them. It is four points behind Peru and five behind Uruguay. The positive part is that it will be measured against Bolivia and Venezuela, two teams with no chance of qualifying. It is time to end the scoring drought and dream. (D)