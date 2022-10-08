What the woman with the world’s longest fingernails can (and can’t) do

Diana Armstrong was born in Minnesota, United States. He is 64 years old and also the title of the longest nails on a pair of hands, record that he broke and has maintained since 2008. However, not everything was easy for this woman, who had various complications in her routine due to this feat.

The right thumbnail is the longest of all and measures 138.94 cm. By comparison, her shortest nail (the one on her left little finger) is 109.2 cm long. If you lower your hands, they perfectly touch the ground without difficulty. For this very reason, many of their daily activities are hampered.

At 13.6 meters, Guinness World Records declared them to be the longest fingernails in history. Guinness World Records

According to the official page of Guinness World Records, each nail takes up to 10 hours to file and buff. In fact, for this, Diana needs to use a carpentry tool called a Mini Lathe. In addition, she can use up to 20 bottles of enamel and take four or five days to paint them. But this is not the only for activities like pulling up your pants or opening a can, you need special maneuvering.

For example, if you need to open the refrigerator, you do it with your feet. It even uses them to catch some food or things, like clothes that fall on the ground. On the other hand, getting dressed can also become quite a challenge, because his movements are limited and he often needs outside help. In the case of her clothing, she stays away from t-shirts and tries to wear dresses.

As for the use of the bathroom, Armstrong did not reveal if there were any problems at home. However, he commented thatn public toilets there are some complications. According to what she told the official page of the Guinness World Records, you should always use the largest cubicle, because your nails don’t normally fit. He also stopped driving, since he needed to stick his hands out the window and it became dangerous.

As for the cans of soft drinks or preserves, Diana must use a knife as a lever to open them, this because his nails do not allow him to grab the rings. Another thing that is difficult for him is to grab flat objects on the ground. If things like coins or cards fall, you should always ask for help.

His story begins in 1997. It was a normal morning where Diana had gotten up to buy some groceries for breakfast. She was a stylist and used to get everything ready at home before going to work. Suddenly, her eldest daughter called her in alarm, because her sister Latisha did not wake up.

Unfortunately, the 16-year-old had died of an asthma attack in her sleep. This triggered a major depressive episode in the winner of the Guinness World Recordwhereby She quit her job and became a housewife.

Latisha had spent the entire previous night with her mother, while she trimmed and filed her nails. That is the last memory that Diana has of her, which is why she decided to never dress up again. Since then, her children tried to convince her to cut them off, but according to what she stated for the book, she told them to mind their own business.

Diana battled depression for ten years. For her, letting her nails grow was her way of keeping her daughter present. Guinness World Records

Their relationship was very hostile, until One day she decided to tell them that it was very important for her to be able to keep them as Latisha had left them.. “Every time I look at my nails I think of my daughter. I think she is my guardian angel,” Diana commented.

