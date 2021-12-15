what they are and how they work

The new computer with Samsung’s ChromeOS operating system, the Galaxy Chromebook Go, one of what are usually called Chromebooks, arrives on the Italian market these days.









We are talking about computers that are built around the operating system made by Google, whose architecture revolves around the Chrome Internet browser. This type of device has garnered the favor of the public, particularly in the United States and in England, because they combine good performance with very competitive prices.

Their market share has exploded in the last two years, during the pandemic, passing from the approximately 19 million pieces in circulation two years ago to 40 million today, in the last year alone the growth was around 35%.

To understand how a Chromebook computer works, you have to imagine an Android smartphone that has been transformed to take on the appearance of a laptop. The operating system, the menu in which you move and many of the available functions are in fact very similar to those of smartphones and tablets that use the Google operating system.

As anticipated, the heart of this computer is in the Chrome browser, which through the use of extensions allows you to do many things in a particularly way simple and understandable by anyone. This is not the only feature, because the other important aspect is the compatibility with Android applications, which allows you to install millions of applications with just a few clicks.

The myths about Android



Despite this resounding commercial success that has been encountered over the years by computers with the ChromeOS operating system, there are many false myths concerning these products, a sort of collection of urban legends which, however, are not fully reflected in reality.

“Apps don’t work on Chromebooks”

This is the first objection which is often heard by the detractors of this type of computer, but it has no foundation, because indeed, as already mentioned i Chromebook computers are compatible with Android applications, most of them, but they go even further because thanks to some applications that act as a bridge, it is also possible to install Windows apps.

Plus, for a long time now, Chromebook computers have also supported Linux, Demonstrating a versatility that few other devices can boast.

“Android apps don’t work properly”

This is also a ‘information that is not reflected in reality, because in our test we installed dozens of apps from the Android world without checking any kind of problem. All the most important titles are perfectly compatible with the computer, even more so those that have already been used to be shown on tablets.

“Chromebook hardware isn’t the best”

We can agree that these proposals do not adopt the best possible technology, do not need particularly powerful solutions to work, but this is not a negative point, quite the contrary. The reason there is no need for pyrotechnic hardware is that the operating system is very smooth and guarantees excellent performance even with mid-range components. This helps to drastically contain the price of these computers compared to other systems.

“Chromebooks only work online”

This is the idea around which computers were initially built, which is why their memory allocation is never exaggerated, because in Google’s idea these had to be terminals for cloud services, without particular needs for computing power. nor storage. In fact over time the computers Chromebooks have evolved, modifying this aspect thanks to the introduction of new solutions, which allow you to download files and work locally until the next connection.

An infinite catalog of applications

It should be noted how these computers can access a infinite catalog of applications, even from the Microsoft world, because the Redmond company is one of the most prolific in creating applications for the Android world.

Taking advantage of its experience in the world of smartphones, Google has built this operating system around the voice assistant, which allows you to quickly do many things simply through the use of the voice.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go collects all these peculiar traits, adding the advantage of being able to count on the ecosystem of its products, which makes it very easy, for example, to connect to the Internet when there is no Wi-Fi.

Through a very simple procedure that starts from the computer and ends on the smartphone, it is indeed possible pair your Samsung mobile to the Galaxy Chromebook Go, then you can access the Internet using the phone connection with a single click.

There are many advantages in using such a simple and immediate product, but we would like to focus in particular on that of long-lasting battery, in the case of the Galaxy Chromebook Go it lasts over 12 hours on a single charge.

This isn’t the only Chromebook model in the Samsung world, there are also two other products available today, the Chromebook 4 and 4+, depending on your needs and your financial availability, you can choose the most suitable model.

In the next few days we will tell you how to make the most of the Samsung ecosystem, which can be accessed thanks to Christmas promotion: Whoever buys a Galaxy S 21.1 Galay Z fold 3, or a Galaxy Z Flip 3, will have in Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go gift until December 20.

One more reason to take advantage of all the power and simplicity of the Samsung ecosystem.