what they are and how they work

Bitcoins represent one of the most famous virtual currencies, also called cryptocurrencies, in the world and owes its notoriety to the fact that it is not regulated or controlled by any national or international government, state or economic entity. Bitcoins are not printed, but created and marketed on the web in a completely virtual way. Let’s find out in this article the main characteristics of Bitcoins, founders of all cryptocurrencies in the world, and how much their value currently amounts.

Bitcoin: wallet, blockchain and peer to peer technology

The first Bitcoin was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, an absolutely fictional name whose identity is lost in the maze of the network as the virtual currency he created based on blockchain technology, which uses advanced cryptographic systems to generate, exchange, protect and track all transactions generated by each specific unit of this cryptocurrency.

Amounts of virtual coins are then stored within a wallet (in English wallet) in turn virtual equipped with two different keys: a public one to be shared and thus allow its circulation in the markets where it is possible to spend it e a private one to allow the owner to access and manage transactions securely. To use Bitcoins it is necessary to use a wallet, available in three different types:

Desktop . The most used, as it allows total autonomy in the management and securing of one’s own capital in Bitcoin;

. The most used, as it allows total autonomy in the management and securing of one’s own capital in Bitcoin; Mobile . Similar to desktop wallets, but directly on your smartphone;

. Similar to desktop wallets, but directly on your smartphone; Web. On the net there are several sites that allow the creation of virtual wallets, whose security is entrusted to the platform itself by setting a simple password. Be careful that they are reliable.

In addition to the blockchain, Bitcoins are based on the peer to peer technology (P2P), the same used to download movies and music, which splits the information into more pieces of distributed files on multiple computers connected to each other.

Bitcoin: their current value and how they work

This technology is the basis of the complex system that allows Bitcoins to maintain their value over time and thus avoid devaluations. Only in the last couple of years, due to a massive spread and consequent creation of new Bitcoins, the value of 1 Bitcoin swings today around € 30,000 and an overall capitalization that is around over 720 billion euros. How did all this come about? Let’s start with the basics. Let’s assume that a person wants to send money to another and that to do so he must send a request online, specifying the data necessary to carry out the transaction (departure and arrival account, amount of money to be sent).

This data passes through a series of nodes located on the network, called in the case of cryptocurrencies miners, enabled to transcribe the transaction and in turn pass the data to the next node. At each step, the node writes the data to its own virtual register. If at the end the chain is correct and the original origin of the money has been verified, the transaction can definitely take place. Its validity is therefore determined by the previous ones.

Bitcoin: risks and prospects

Bitcoin, and the world of cryptocurrencies in general, certainly represent a global revolution from a financial point of view, expanding the horizon of possibilities in the field of investments, trading and online purchases. Not subject to any state or international regulation or control, Bitcoins are almost out of control and also used on the black market and for illegal if not obscure purposes. The two parties in the transaction have no names: only a series of numbers define them. However, their popularity continues to grow exponentially. Therefore, information, from accredited sources, becomes fundamental to know what it is, how they work and what are the possible hidden pitfalls behind Bitcoins.