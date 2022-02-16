what they are and how to eliminate them

Stressors in the home: there are many more than we think. Here is what they are and how they are eliminated: some are unsuspected

Stress: Sometimes it can come not only from the outside but also from the inside. Where by internal we mean the environment we live in: yes, there are many factors that can affect our mental health and they are exactly inside our house.

Stressors in the home, what are they? here are the main ones

Unexpectedly, the reasons that can lead us to feel stress or discomfort at home are more than one and more: they are also many. Let’s see the main ones:

Disorder: whether it’s the dirty socks left on the floor, the unmade bed or the pile of dishes kept on the sink, the mess gets rid of you. You know that ancient saying that mental disorder corresponds to physical disorder? the reverse is also true. Living in a messy environment risks confusing your ideas.

Dirty: it’s more or less the same as clutter, if not worse. Much worse.

Few light: light levels regulate melatonin levels, just think this. What does it mean? the less light there is, the more likely you are to feel drowsy and not very focused.

Neglected environment: living in an environment where there are a lot of things out of place impacts a lot on the level of concentration

wrong colors: painting the walls a bright color could weigh on your ability to feel comfortable in the long run.

In short, to take care of yourself you must also be able to take care of the surrounding environment.