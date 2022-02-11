what they are and how to invest. Complete guide

Many investors decide to use exchange-traded funds (ETF) to create a diversified portfolio. For this reason understand how to invest in ETFshow they work and above all What are it is an important step to conscientiously and safely include ETFs in your investment portfolio.

A ETF is a basket of stocks, whose shares are sold on the stock exchange. Exchange Traded Funds combine features and benefits similar to those offered by stocks, mutual funds or bonds. Like individual stocks, ETF shares are traded throughout the day at prices that change based on supply and demand. Just like when investing in mutual funds, you buy shares (or parts) of ETFs, which represent partial ownership of a portfolio created by professional managers.

The abbreviation ETF – which stands for Exchange Traded Fund – is increasingly used and is aimed at a particular category of mutual investment funds passively managed, or without a human manager to decide the method and proportion of the investment. Simply, the value of the ETF moves following its underlying listed on the markets, for example a stock index or a commodity. The ETF’s objective remains to outperform its underlying benchmark.

As with any financial instrument, the investor is asked to choose between several types of ETFs and to identify the most convenient duration of their investment. Between benefits of ETFs we find their adaptation even to less experienced investors and low running costsdue to the fact that the management of the investment is automated and there is no active manager, as happens instead in the case of mutual funds.

After a general overview let’s analyze in detail what they are and how to invest in ETFs and their characteristics such as benefits, risks, taxation and types of investments.

What are ETFs

ETFs are funds that track their benchmark as accurately as possibleor the performance of a security or basket of securities selected on the basis of the criteria declared in the prospectus of the financial entity offering an ETF to investors.

For example, there are ETFs that track the performance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the DAX or the Ftse Mib, but also Exchange Traded Fund on commodities and on a discretionary basket of equities.

ETFs allow investors, even with small amounts, to operate on different types of baskets. The products offered by ETFs are many and they definitely facilitate the methods of entry and exposure to financial markets, especially for small savers. For these reasons we find strong differences between ETFs and mutual funds.



The characteristics of ETFs

But which aspects most characterize an ETF?

The return of an ETF is very similar or identical to the performance of the underlying index or basket (the benchmark), while for a normal mutual fund that invests in the same underlying the return could be higher or lower than that of the benchmark depending on the choices of the manager.

is very similar or identical to the performance of the underlying index or basket (the benchmark), while for a normal mutual fund that invests in the same underlying the return could be higher or lower than that of the benchmark depending on the choices of the manager. Investing in ETFs it is a simple and cost-effective way to spread your exposure across multiple stocks rather than buying individual stocks to build your own portfolio.

it is a simple and cost-effective way to spread your exposure across multiple stocks rather than buying individual stocks to build your own portfolio. ETFs are less expensive of traditional funds in terms of management costs which are generally in the order of 0.10% per year on the capital invested against a cost that often approaches 1% in the case of traditional funds: a decisive element especially in an era from low yields where management costs can turn already meager profits into losses.

of traditional funds in terms of management costs which are generally in the order of 0.10% per year on the capital invested against a cost that often approaches 1% in the case of traditional funds: a decisive element especially in an era from where management costs can turn already meager profits into losses. Another interesting feature of ETFs is theirs real-time quotation, just as if they were single stocks.



The underlying (benchmark) of the ETFs

It’s possible use ETFs to invest on numerous indices of different types and types, including:

Bond indices which can be government bonds or securities of private companies in the euro area or not;

which can be government bonds or securities of private companies in the euro area or not; Stock indices representative of individual markets and of entire geographic areas, it will be possible to decide to invest in the Italian or English index;

representative of and of entire geographic areas, it will be possible to decide to invest in the Italian or English index; Equity indices of emerging markets ;

; Sector stock indices : this includes the various sectors that have companies listed on the stock exchange and range from the technology sector to energy services;

: this includes the various sectors that have companies listed on the stock exchange and range from the technology sector to energy services; Commodity indices : through the so-called ETCs (Exchange Traded Commodities) it will be possible in this way to invest also in gold or silver, safe-haven assets suitable for lateral market moments;

: through the so-called ETCs (Exchange Traded Commodities) it will be possible in this way to invest also in gold or silver, safe-haven assets suitable for lateral market moments; Style stock indices ;

; Indices of real estate and private equity companies.

The investment possibilities with ETFs are among the widest and allow you to invest in any financial instrument.

The worldwide offering of ETFs is also in continuous increase thanks to the low management costs and the lower uncertainty about the yield compared to normal mutual funds.



The advantages of ETFs

ETFs are very advantageous tools taking into account that:

They have autonomous heritage by the issuer.

by the issuer. They do not have commissions of entry or exit but only of management (not related to performance) generally very low (0.1-1.5%).

of entry or exit but only of management (not related to performance) generally very low (0.1-1.5%). All profits on harmonized ETFs are taxed at 12.5%

They can pay dividends .

. I am extremely liquid and are tradable in real time like equities.

and are tradable in real time like equities. With some intermediaries it is possible short-selling ETFsthat is, betting on the decline of the same thanks to the use of CFDs.

The disadvantages of investing in ETFs

Unfortunately there are not only advantages: as with all financial instruments there are also gods versus and, remember, zero risk does not exist in the world of investments.



The main problem, in fact, lies precisely in the risk related to this tool. By diversifying you can try to reduce risks, but don’t delete them entirely. The underlying may not perform as we anticipated and lead to substantial losses.

ETFs can only be subscribed via secondary marketthis implies the impossibility of creating one’s own basket, but the constraint to invest in a basket which has already been created and which cannot be changed.



Companies with problematic balance sheets and considered less viable may also be included in these baskets.



ETF taxation

The issue of ETF taxation in Italy is quite controversial: capital gains are treated as investment income (whether they are dividends or capital gains from sale at a price higher than the purchase price) while the losses that occur when we sell at a price lower than the purchase price are considered by the Italian tax authorities as different income.

It is therefore not possible to offset the losses realized with the capital gains, with a significant disadvantage in terms of fiscal equity.



On the other hand, it is possible to offset capital gains and losses by operating on ETFs with CFDs which as derivative contracts are subject to the rules of capital gain both in profit and loss.



How to invest in ETFs

There are two ways to invest in ETFs:

invest directly in ETFs with a securities account: in this case, just contact your bank or investment company and order the purchase of the chosen ETF using its ISIN code; investing in ETFs through CFDs: in this case you need to go to a broker who has a large enough CFD offering to include ETFs.

Here is a list of brokers offering CFD trading

It is recommended to choose the first solution for long-term operations in which the capital is blocked for a long period, knowing from the outset that it is possible to “bear” the possibility of not selling during the periods in which one’s position on the single ETF is at a loss.

There second solution it is more suitable for short-term position taking, in which you try to speculate on short movements, also taking advantage of financial leverage.



How to choose an ETF

Let’s see now how to choose an ETF and what factors need to be taken into consideration. First of all we will have to consider three factors, which affect our investment decisions:

how much we want to risk;

what timing we have chosen for our investment;

the geographical area we want to focus on.

In general terms, the volumes traded in the past because, even if in the books there is always a market-maker which makes both bid and ask, is not recommended choose the ones that have little or no trade.

To keep in mind is that ETFs are essentially gods trackerso we have to look at the correlation that exists between the ETF and the index to which it refers.



For example, if we want to buy an ETF on the Italian index, we need to make sure it follows the same movements of the latter.

Another very important thing to consider is the currency of the underlying. When, for example, we buy an ETF on the American market, we must always keep in mind that it is quoted in Dollars, so any fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate will affect our investment.

To overcome this “problem”, they are appearing more and more ETF Hedgingwhich sterilize currency fluctuations.

These two fundamentals, correlation And currency of the underlyingare absolutely essential to keep in mind if you decide to trade with ETCs, i.e. those ETFs invest in commodities.

If instead we want to buy Bond ETFsrather than seeing the correlation with the benchmark it is appropriate to do an analysis of the debtors present inside, evaluate the duration average and yield just as if you were working with a single bond.







The offer of these products and the information (composition of portfolios, operations) is increasingly greater and more and more aimed at satisfying the requests of investors, so much so that these products are becoming increasingly popular. consistent in the portfolios of many managers.

Harmonized and non-harmonized ETFs

Part of the profits made on Non-harmonized ETFs they are considered by the tax authorities as “other income” and therefore subject to rates higher than 20%, to which is added the non-deductibility of capital losses.

Generally, harmonized ETFs are ETFs listed on European markets. The ETFs listed on the Italian stock exchange are all harmonized.

In any case, it is good to read the prospectus to find out if the ETF we are going to buy is harmonized or not.

