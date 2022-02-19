what they are, how they work and how to change them

The main advantage of the latter is that you can post more than one unlike Info, which only has one. While this is displayed on the person’s profile when you view your contacts or one in particular, the States are seen in their own section.

Change my WhatsApp status (Info)

you might want to find out how to update it because you have never done it yet and you feel like it, because you haven’t done it for a long time or simply with the appearance of the new states, this one has already lost a bit of its prominence and even its name. Now it’s called infoand we will tell you how to access it and put whatever you want.

How to do it

If you have already decided that you want to change it, all you have to do is follow the Next steps:

Click on 3 menu points (at the top right)

gives to Settings

press on your image or name

or name There you will see the option Info

It is there where you must write what you want to put in the status

If you want to do it in whatsapp web, It is even simpler since in the upper left part of the page you will see your photo. If you click on it, you will see the new tab with your photo, name, Info and more. You give Info and you can change it. If you want to complicate it more, you can give the 3 points, then give Settings and then go over your profile image or name to access this option again.

What can I put in

In addition to those that may appear by default, such as Available, Busy, At the movies, Low Battery and others, you can include your own custom states. If you hit it up, where does it say current informationyou will find the one that is at that moment along with the image of a pencil. If you press there you can change it to the one you want.

You can put the message you want up to 139 characters, between letters and emoticons. As you write, it will indicate the characters you have left. You can write the state you are in, a famous phrase, a message for someone or whatever you want, with the limits indicated above. You will accompany him if you wish emoticons by WhatsApp.

Whenever you want, you can change it back to a new one written by you or press the ones that are already by default in select an option. If you hit any of them, the action is already confirmed. In addition, each new message you write, if you change it for another, you will have it to use on other occasions. If you hit 3 points at the top you will delete them all and you will have to write them when you want according to what you want to communicate.

this section can not be emptyso you’ll have to type something, even if it’s just a simple comma or period.

Although it is not a change of status, if you want to communicate something else you can take advantage of the characters you have in your name.

Set up your privacy

If you want to set your privacy to control who sees them, It is as simple as following these steps:

Go to the 3 points of the Menu

Access to Settings

Select the option Bill

press on Privacy

Give to Info

Press and select the option that interests you (for everyone to see) Everyonelet only the people you have on your list do it in my contacts or that no one sees you in No one).

Once you have made the selection you want and check that it is already configured, only the people you want will be able to see the status you write. Others will not see this option. What’s more, if you block a person This person will not be able to see your Info or your profile picture, so in this case you will not have to do anything to configure so that this person does not see you since the blocked contacts will have minimal information about you.

What if I want to change the new States?

If what you want is change the new states of the Application, the first thing you should know is that to change one for another, since the option itself does not exist, you will have to delete the previous one and publish a new one. In case you do not want to delete it, there is always the option to wait for the 24 hours to pass and it will delete itself. If you want remove the one you have at that moment you can delete at any time. you just have to open it and where do you see the people who have seen it you give to the 3 menu items from the top right. You will see the option to delete.

If you want to keep the previous one and include a new one you can do it, since it can be post more than one at a time.

We tell you how add a new one. Open the app and go to the tab state, next to Chats. If you stand on top of where it says My status and your photo you can select or take the photo you want to appear in it (you can also do it from the camera image in the bottom left of the page). If you want to create one with textyou will have to give the image of pencil. There you can write what you want, add emoticons, change the font and the background color.

You can send the image you want (it will be sent automatically when you select it).

How to see the statuses of your contacts

You may want to see if your contacts have updated their information, what situation they are in, if they have sent any new messages or you simply want to see all the statuses in a single instant, to find out what’s new.

These will be seen in contact listjust below your name. If you go there, you can do it from the green button at the bottom of the page, you will see all the information of your friends in the messaging app. You just have to scroll down to see everyone’s information.

It can also be seen in the contact sheet, if you open it, in the section that says Info and contact number. In addition, you will see the date it was published, in case you are interested in obtaining this information. This is interesting if you want to know specific information about a person. You can do this while you’re in conversation with the person or not. You open his chat, click on his name and a little below you will see this information.

Other people may consult yours both from their contact list, if they have you in it, and in your “private” (if you have everyone to see it, they can do it even those who do not have you in their contact list). Of course, taking into account the privacy options that you have determined.