what they are, how they work and how we can configure them

Apple devices have become essential tools for our daily lives, and this is even more pronounced when we talk about the iPhone. Thanks to it, we have access to a multitude of functions that previously required us to sit at a table with a computer. But that’s a double-edged sword: the iPhone has also become the source of multitude of distractions due to social networks and content services.

The response in Cupertino has been the modes of concentration, a tool that you have available on all iPhone, iPad and Mac so you can regain your full attention and get away from distractions in times when you need to focus or just want to be calm. Let’s see what they consist of.

What are modes of concentration

Apple introduced Focus Modes at WWDC 2021, as a new feature in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. They are an evolution of the classic ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode with which you can select which apps have the right to display notifications on your screens at what times.

In this way you can adjust those concentration modes so that no work application disturbs you while you are relaxing and that no social network or leisure application interrupts you while you are working. Once you switch focus modes, devices show notifications that “were queuing up” to interrupt you.

How Focus Modes Work





You can have all the modes of concentration you want, and you can activate them from the control center of iOS, iPadOS and macOS. As soon as you do, the notifications you said to hide will be hidden, and they won’t bother you until you turn off that focus mode or change it to a different one.

You can also make those modes of concentration turn on and off automatically, for example for when you enter and leave work. So you can stop worrying about those ways and let them work by themselves.

How to set focus modes

In order to use the focus modes you need iOS 15, iPad OS 15, and macOS Monterey; or a later version of those systems. And therefore you need devices that are capable of running those systems.

If you meet this point, you can find the Focus Modes in the iOS Settings app, ‘Focus Modes’ section:





Within that section you will already have two modes created by default: Rest and Work. Perhaps adjusting those two modes is enough, but you can also create all the additional concentration modes you want with the ‘+’ button at the top right:













Each concentration mode can have the notifications, calls and messages of the contacts you want in your calendar activated or deactivated. Besides, you can also configure which pages of your iOS home screen you want to display so you don’t even see the apps that distract you. Perfect to avoid temptations:





This gives you a walk to organize those pages of your home screen so that each one focuses on different aspects of your day to day. One with work apps and widgets, another for rest and entertainment… you can even place an app or widget on more than one page, for more flexibility.

Rumors say that we will see interesting improvements in these concentration modes at WWDC 2022, as part of the news of iOS 16 and other operating systems that are presented. It means that Apple is serious about using our devices responsibly and seeking to regain our ability to focus. It’s all put on.