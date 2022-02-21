what they are, how they work and how you can participate

These decentralized organizations open the doors to a paradigm shift in the traditional form of government for the new virtual universe.

DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and metaverse They are two terms that many people have surely heard mentioned, but when defining them and analyzing the potential they have when projecting a future together they do not end up being so clear.

Both are related to technology blockchain and crypto ecosystem and, for the specialists, they are two concepts that still have a long way to go and their ceiling is still uncertain. It is that for many of the world’s important companies (Meta, Microsoft, Apple and Google, among others), the Metaverse is synonymous with the future of the web and none wants to be left out of what is coming.

For this reason, from the move by Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his holding company Meta (which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), to investments made by firms such as McDonald’s –which applied for 10 patents to open branches in virtual worlds– they are preparing for the new.

According to figures provided to iProUP by Grayscale, a cryptocurrency asset manager, could be a $1 billion annual revenue opportunity between ads, digital assets and events.

This is where they come in. DAOaimed as a way to impart an order in that virtual universe in which new projects are born daily.

How do DAOs enter the picture?

To answer this question it is essential to understand what a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (which have the power to issue your own token) within the world of cryptocurrencies.

In dialogue with iProUP ,Nahuel Burbach, Argentine representative of the wallet zerionprovides a first definition in this regard: “DAOs are a different way of organizing between people through the Internet and using technology blockchainwhich allows them interact and carry out projects and ideas“.

DAOs will allow managing the development of the metaverse outside of bigtech

Mariano Maisterrena, Business Developer of Tienda Crypto, affirms to iProUP What are they managed exclusively by its members, capable of carrying out any type of activity or project. “The main difference between a DAO and a simple organizationsuch as a public limited company, is the level of decentralization and autonomy that they have“, he remarks.

Camilo Rodríguez, cryptocurrency expert and teacher at CR Academia, agrees with his colleagues and affirms to iProUP that he central objective is to “cultivate communities” with a particular focus. “They have a mission and always try to be managed in a decentralized way,” she describes, adding that most have a “box” in cryptocurrencies, “managed by multisignature wallets among their creators.”

Main features

The most outstanding aspects proposed by this type of organization are that they provide higher levels of transparency and immutability to the traditional ones. “Its forms are being used in most projects with high levels of decentralization, since they allow their communities make decisions to achieve stability and growthBurbach highlights.

As for its rules, they are written in the form of Smart contract: from agreements between shareholders, their rights and even obligations.

“A smart contract is a set of rules that have been programmed into a blockchain.. Due to the immutability properties of the blockchain, once the DAO is made of will last forever and its rules cannot be modified“, Details the Crypto Store Business Developer.

Furthermore, it underlines that the formation of a DAO does not require social capital or verification of identities, and these decentralized organizations work on the Internet, they do not respond to a particular jurisdiction nor are they affected by any tax. “Today, anyone can open a DAO in a few steps using services or templates; no need to be an expert“, emphasizes Maisterrena.

As for the tokens of each organization, these are delivered as a incentive for those who provide added value to network.

If there is a very important commitment, you want to be part of these “societies 4.0” or you are interested in achieving the objectives of the project, you can gain a position within that community and thus obtain more of these assets as payment for servicesspecialists agree.

“It should not be overlooked that DAOs they do not seek to recruit people, but rather that whoever enters wants to be part of the project. Those who enter this world only thinking about their pockets, in the long run they get off when they realize that they will not find what they are looking for, “Rodríguez warns.

Who makes the decisions?

Among the many benefits of DAOs is the opportunity to create a more democratic way of making decisions and managing the company’s funds.

Rodríguez explains that governance for these decentralized organizations It’s not about who has more tokens, but it’s about being, in a certain sense, more participatory, so that youEveryone can have both a voice and a vote.

“All decisions are collaborative, but in many cases those who have more power are minorities and that is very interesting. Because you don’t have to be the one with the most tokens in your wallet, but make a difference with added value. This will give greater power within the structure,” Rodríguez stresses.

Burbach adds that while DAO governance plays a critical roleIt is still in the discovery stage. “It is necessary to experiment with different types of incentives to make the majority of employees feel motivated and participate constantly,” he completes.

Is that all users become owners of a portion of the projects and for them the experts compare their figures with that of partners of an institution.

Two powers greet each other

Like all activities in the metaverse are (and will be) digital and possibly driven by the use of cryptocurrencies, DAO represent the ideal format for administration. “We can imagine organizations dedicated to the sale of digital properties, art collections, crypto investment companies and much more”, predicts Maisterrena.

How DAOs can issue their own coinswhich function as shares within a company, giving the shareholder rights and obligations within it, one that is dedicated, for example, to the sale of video game skins, can even decide distribute dividends in the form of tokens.

DAOs own their own tokens for governance and incentivize project progress

“In addition, through blockchain, you can deposit them in the virtual wallets of each partner. All this is possible to do without any state intervention or any other body“, highlights the Crypto Store Business Developer.

Thanks to these characteristics that they possess, Rodríguez points them out as the tools to achieve a better organization. “allow you to really there is a goal to follow and they are not just a 3D game mounted on blockchain”, values ​​the CR Academia teacher, and emphasizes the importance of having resources behind it, a self-sustaining monetary ecosystem.

“The goal of DAOs is to keep the project economy in constant feedback and look for good investments. That is why so much money is spent on development and software, and that is one of the explanations why this type of professional is in such high demand in the market”, he remarks.

Thanks to the opportunity they offer to generate a radical change of concept Compared to traditional world governance structures, “DAOs will be the organizational form par excellence of the metaverseBurbach concludes.