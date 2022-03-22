what they are, how to download them and what we can use them for

The calls plugin browsers are quite common on a desktop or laptop. However, it has not been until iOS 15 when they have arrived Safari extensions to iPhone and iPad. It is a way to increase the capabilities of our favorite browser, adapting it to our needs and tastes. Let’s see what they consist of.

What are Safari extensions for iOS

As we said, until recently there were only Safari extensions for the Mac. That has changed and now we can customize the functions of our browser, endowing him with “powers”. They are very easy to install and configure.

In other words, Safari extensions allow you to automate some actions, saving us time. They are like little tricks that will make our time browsing the internet much more comfortable and useful.

How to download Safari extensions for iPhone and iPad





On the Mac, you had to download Safari extensions from the developer’s website or from the Mac App Store. On the iPhone, Safari extensions are app-shaped, so you will have to download them from the App Store. This is an advantage, since all of them must go through Apple’s security controls and privacy criteria. Remember that you can check what data Safari extensions collect on iPhone very easily.

If you have several extensions, you can group them in a folder and forget about them. because once you install and configure, you forget about them forever. If you don’t know where to start, you can see our selection of eight extensions for Safari on your iPhone and iPad that will give you superpowers.

How to set up Safari extensions on iPhone





Set up Safari extensions on iPhone and iPad it’s quite simple. As they are very simple apps, in general it is enough to do the following:

Open the extension that you have downloaded and configure what you are looking for and enter your username if you have it.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Safari > Extensions. There you will see the ones you have downloaded, you can activate or deactivate them individually.

What are Safari extensions for?





The truth is that until now we have not delved too deeply into what Safari extensions are for on the iPhone. Some of the most common and useful examples are these: look for shopping couponsmanage passwords, block content on the web, skip the AMP version, organize tabs, put dark mode on all websites, incorporate a web inspector and update all the tabs that we have open at the same time.

There are plenty of possibilities and surely every little bit more interesting extensions come out. Just be vigilant and catch them as soon as possible.