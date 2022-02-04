What they are, Quotation, How to Invest, Advantages and Risks

The ETF(Exchange-Traded Fund) I am investment funds with low fees and low management fees publicly traded like regular stocks. ETFs often track the performance of a stock, bond or commodity index. They are now also developing in the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are investment funds that deal with investing in specific infrastructure and software for blockchain or for related subjects. There are also ETFs relating to a single well-defined cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, or cryptocurrency conglomerates. They are young and still not very popular tools but they aim to bring as many investors as possible into this diverse and highly promising world.

What are Bitcoin ETFs

In the context of ETFs dedicated to a specific cryptocurrency, a different functioning compared to “traditional” ETFs. Their operation consists in an accumulation of the interest created by the investors with the purchase of the shares of the ETF and, through that capital, subsequently, the managers will proceed to an active purchase in the underlying market. The funds invest all of the proceeds from the sale of their shares and retain a useful percentage to cover operating expenses and profit.

L’Bitcoin ETF it therefore becomes a financial instrument that offers traders the opportunity to expose themselves to a certain asset without buying it directly. They differ in Physical ETFs or in Futures ETFs (described below).

How to invest in ETFs

For invest in ETFs there are various solutions suitable for every pocket and every level of experience. You can rely on one traditional bank but making sure that the high management costs and commissions do not take away too high a percentage of our possible profit margin. The best solution is to rely on a online broker. The fees are very competitive and there is no compromise in terms of safety. Many of these platforms also offer even greater benefits for investing in ETFs by eliminating management fees and getting to commissions close to 0%.

Among the possible solutions offered by the market, we have eToro. eToro has been a platform that has been active for years with millions of registered and active users. It offers a high selection of ETFs, obviously also Bitcoin ETFs and ETFs that are part of the crypto world. Among its features and features we find a blog run by a sparkling community and the uncommon features of CopyTrading and of PopularInvestor. Leading company in the sector offers commissions among the lowest in circulation. Furthermore, through the dedicated app, the purchase and sale and periodic checking of the portfolio becomes simple and fast. eToro, regulated by Cysec, a body of the European Union, is safe, reliable and controlled.

Bitcoin ETF

The Best Bitcoin ETFs: Quotation and Characteristics

The Bitcoin ETF they are divided into Physical ETFs and ETFs on Futures Contracts. L’Physical ETF operates by purchasing the underlying or Bitcoin directly. L’Future ETFs instead it operates through the purchase and sale of derivative instruments. It does not physically hold Bitcoin but trades, for example, on futures contracts. It should be borne in mind that not all ETFs on the international market can be purchased in Italy.

Best Bitcoin Futures ETF

Among the best ETFs that can be purchased in our country we certainly find the first Bitcoin ETF regulated and accepted by the Sec, that is ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO). It is a fund that faithfully replicates the trend of Bitcoin but does not hold them. It is in fact a Futures ETF. It is listed on the NYSE, the New York American Stock Exchange and can be purchased through leading online brokers.

The best physical Bitcoin ETF

The BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin is a physical ETF that replicates the faithful performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. You need to mention it in any Bitcoin ETF guide because it is the world’s largest Bitcoin fund in terms of liquidity. It is listed on all major European and world stock exchanges and can therefore be found and purchased through the majority of online brokers.

Best alternative: VanEck Vectors Bitcoin

VanEck is certainly, in the world of ETFs and investments in general, synonymous with reliability and safety, one of the world’s leading companies. Over the years it has created some of the best still operating investment funds in history. Together with companies of the caliber of Invesco, Vanguard, iShares, BlackRock, he makes his products a guarantee. The ETF is in the top of the more capitalized globally. It has a particular functioning that leads the fund to replicate the trend of Bitcoin through the purchase of a bond guaranteed by debt securities, guaranteed by the physical possession of Bitcoin. The purchase of this ETF is also possible on the main platforms.

Advantages and Risks of the Investment

The advantage which sometimes pushes us to buy the ETF instead of the actual digital currency resides in simplicity of management and purchase of these products as well as in their cost-effectiveness. They trade in the same way as any stock on major exchanges. These tools also offer more safeguards and controls towards investors as they are regulated solutions in the various jurisdictions.

Like any other asset in the market, they have risks implicit such asmarket unpredictability or human errors. Bitcoin ETFs are also risky due to the unpredictability of the value trend to which a currency like Bitcoin has accustomed us over the years. Prudence and analysis are always necessary and in every investment.