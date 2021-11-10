Health
what they are, symptoms, spread and possible treatments
Humming, whistling, hissing, rustling. Whatever the way of presenting themselves, there is only one certainty: these noises arise without there being an external stimulus to justify them. They are generated in this way tinnitus.
The people who suffer from it are more widespread than you think and above all, it seems that in the future the annoyances are destined to increase. To say this is a research conducted by the Mario Negri IRCCS Institute of Pharmacological Research in Milan, published on Lancet Regional Health Europe.
According to the reported analyzes, it is estimated that around 65 million adults in the European Union suffer from tinnitus, suggesting that this number will increase significantly over the next decade.
The numbers worry