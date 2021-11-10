what they are, symptoms, spread and possible treatments

Humming, whistling, hissing, rustling. Whatever the way of presenting themselves, there is only one certainty: these noises arise without there being an external stimulus to justify them. They are generated in this way tinnitus.

The people who suffer from it are more widespread than you think and above all, it seems that in the future the annoyances are destined to increase. To say it is a research conducted by the Mario Negri IRCCS Institute of Pharmacological Research in Milan, published on Lancet Regional Health Europe.

According to the reported analyzes, it is estimated that around 65 million adults in the European Union suffer from tinnitus, suggesting that this number will increase significantly over the next decade.

The numbers worry

Tinnitus is the perception of a noise, usually a buzzing, whistling, rustling or hissing sound, felt in the ears or head, in the absence of an external acoustic stimulus. In its most severe form, tinnitus can greatly affect people’s emotional health and social well-being.

The study, conducted by Silvano Gallus and Alessandra Lugo, epidemiologists of the Mario Negri Institute, in collaboration with a team of experts from the University of Nottingham, the University of Regensburg in Germany and the University-Watt in Malaysia, is the first to rigorously examine the prevalence of tinnitus in a representative sample of the adult population of 12 EU Member States, equal to 80% of the EU population plus England.

Between 2017 and 2018, over 11,000 adults were recruited to participate in a survey in: Bulgaria, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain, using a series of questions related to tinnitus.

“14% of adult Europeans reported having suffered from tinnitus for at least 5 minutes during the past 12 months,” explains Gallus. Severe tinnitus was seen in 1.2% of the participants. This means that in Italy alone more than 6 million Italians suffer from tinnitus, of which more than 400 thousand are severe “.

“We found that the prevalence of tinnitus increases significantly with age and hearing deterioration, while it is similar in both sexes – adds Alessandra Lugo, biostatistician of Mario Negri -. At the moment there are no cures or drugs approved to treat tinnitus, but there are therapies available to help cope with the symptom. Additionally, some of the latest drug research is showing promising results.

“We hope – concludes Silvano Gallus – that these results can be used to allocate resources on research into tinnitus, in order to accelerate research on effective treatments for this growing problem”.

How to understand tinnitus

Tinnitus can be effectively and correctly defined as “Phantom auditory sensations” or, more precisely, as sound sensations that are perceived subjectively, in the absence of a sound stimulus.

This definition is valid for all tinnitus, regardless of the sound characteristics that can vary and make the patient describe them as similar to a whistle, a buzz, a hiss, a rustle, a pulsation or more complex sound phenomena.

I am a common ailment from which 50-60 per cent of the general population has suffered at least once, 10-20 per cent in a protracted way and which in 2-3 per cent comes to compromise, even severely, the quality of life. But be careful: it is necessary to distinguish these pictures from auditory hallucinations, which correspond to more structured sound sensations such as voices or musical elements and which can be associated with neurological or psychiatric disorders.