what they broadcast – Libero Quotidiano





At Morning 5 we talk about “love scams”. In recent weeks, two cases have shocked the world of Italian sport and entertainment: those of the former national volleyball player Cazzaniga, victim for 15 years of a girl who appeared on social media with the features of the supertop Alessandra Ambrosio. In reality, it was a Sardinian lady who, together with an accomplice, managed to steal the beauty of 700 thousand euros from the naive athlete. In addition to her story, that of Flavia Vento, a Roman showgirl who believed she was chatting online with none other than Tom Cruise, the Hollywood superstar, caused a sensation.





A Striscia the news, however, did not escape the sensational gaffe live from the direction of the morning show of Canale 5 conducted by Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi. “Let’s read the graphics”, explains Roberto Lipari, voice and face behind the counter of the satirical news of Canale 5 together with Salvatore Friscia. The overlay reads: “Cazzaniga and the love scam: in 15 years I’ve never had anyone else”. Yes, just “ani” instead of “anni”.

“For 15 years, no one else”. Gaffe in Morning 5: watch the video of Striscia la Notizia





“But what a proctological slip – Lipari laughs -. It’s also unlikely: if you are 15, you can’t be so unfortunate …”.



