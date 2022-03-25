What they did involved in the Discovery case to convince their victims

Santo Domingo, DR.

One of those involved in the Discovery case had a notebook seized that contained part of the structure’s operating mode, as well as a catalog of phrases used to apply “psychology of terror”, where they later tortured their victims so that they could access their blackmail and steal money.

Claudio Cordero, representative of the Public Ministry explained that the data found was “chilling”.

Cordero said that the notebook seized in the operations contained phrases that its members had to say to their victims, such as: “Cry, tell him that your son died in an accident”, “Now breathe… and dramatize, until he gives in to your requests”, were part of the captured content.

The Public Ministry concluded this Thursday the reading of the accusatory file against the 39 people involved in this extortion case.

The coercive measure will continue this Friday at 11 in the morning.

Several involved in the case were transferred from the prison of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva in Santo Domingo, where they had been taken for an alleged escape plan, as reported by the Public Ministry.

The Public Ministry asks for 18 months of preventive detention against the accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Sarah Altagracia Kimberly Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte , Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alikate) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martinez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

Likewise, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

The group is charged with the criminal types described and sanctioned in articles 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on Crimes and High-Tech Crimes, which sanction the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computerized, telematic and of telecommunications.

In addition, articles 2, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as 4 in its numerals 7, 8 and 9 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, are imputed to them. The accusation maintains that the group violated articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which typify complicity, association of criminals and the usurpation of functions, as well as 405 of the aforementioned code, which instructs to sanction the fraud .