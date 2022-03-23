What they force Acevedo to do so that Ochoa looks good in the Tri and is a starter

Acevedo forced to clean up Ochoa’s image

March 23, 2022 11:45 a.m.

Charles Acevedo It is no longer the future of El Tri, it is the present, but from the FMF they are determined to continue sponsoring William Ochoa. is that the goalkeeper Santos Lagunadue to merit, he should have reached the national team, but was promoted due to the injury of another player.

More Tri news:

The fifth sacred cow that renounces the Tri, finally understood that it does not yield

Now that the competition is in full swing, that Acevedo can actually beat the Tri, it is uncovered how the FMF wants to clean up the image of Guillermo Ochoa and leave him as the player who is happy in the Tri, with the presence of the goalkeeper of the Saints.

Thus, through social networks, the FMF insisted on the issue of showing that there is a good relationship between Ochoa and Acevedo, something that is not true. In fact, in an interview for W Deportes, Ochoa himself pointed out that Luis Malagon, David Ochoa they are above Acevedo.

Why doesn’t Ochoa want Acevedo in El Tri?

The issue goes through media power, the fan realizes it and it is evident. Ochoa is falling within the Mexican team while Carlos Acevedo day after day wins over the fans and a place in the Tri:

More Tri news:

Goodbye Martino, they did not expect to face the USA, the DT says yes to Tri, it is not Herrera