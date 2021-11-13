What they invented in Austria and Switzerland to convince the undecided to get vaccinated

AGI – Award tickets for a trip to the United States, but also a brand new car, the essential e-bikes, or aperitifs and free admissions for concerts. From Austria to Switzerland, governments and regions have developed the most imaginative and ironic initiatives for entice those who have not yet vaccinated against covid, to do it quickly.

On November 13 there are those who will take advantage of the initiative of” Austrian Airlines with Vienna Airport and the Red Cross: 300 people will be able to get vaccinated on board a Boeing 777 of the airline.

After a “check-in” in the visitor area of ​​the airport, the participants will reach the Boeing parked on the runway, a type of aircraft used for long-haul flights. Just like what the very lucky newly vaccinated can do, which will be drawn by lot: among the participants in the initiative will be drawn a flight for two to New York. No reservation required, first come, first served principle applies.

The draw for two plane tickets to NY

“Welcome aboard Austrian Airlines – the announcement on board will scan -. Thank you for choosing a vaccination appointment in our Boeing 777 and for making an important contribution to the fight against the pandemic. The calculated flight time takes only a few minutes. Austrian Airlines, Vienna Airport and the crew of the Red Cross Niederösterreich wish you a pleasant stay on board. “

‘Incentives’ in any form seem to work. The great inscriptions prove it “Vaccination lottery” in Burgenland, launched by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, in September, and which has just ended with the extraction of 1,000 valuable prizes, including one VW Golf GTI, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Mini Cooper Convertible, 15 eBiksand, various technological prizes and tickets for cultural and tourist offers in the easternmost Austrian land. The goal that they had set, of the 10 thousand vaccinations has been largely exceeded by reaching the quota 12,911 people.

Concert with vaccine in Switzerland

There are also many creative initiatives in Switzerland where the Federal Council launched ‘national vaccination week’, with the support of 80 personalities from the world of sport, culture, economy and politics who will appear in support of the reasons for the vaccination and a traveling musical tour. The ‘Back on Tour ‘- which on the 12th will stop in St. Gallen and on the 13th in Lucerne – will see the participation of the likes of Stefanie Heinzmann, Danitsa, Stress, Dabu, Kunz and, as special guests, Baschi, Anna Rossinelli and Sophie Hunger. A little good music and go with the vaccination: during the concerts you can take advantage of the consulting services and get vaccinated directly on the spot.

In the Swiss country, however, each canton has its own way of convincing the undecided. The program includes vaccinations with extractions of prizes or with aperitifs, as in the case of Geneva, Facebook live information to answer questions from skeptics in the canton of Vaud, or the provision of a ‘village’ of vaccination in the station, as in the case of Zurich. Basel will offer the administration on boats on the Rhine and in Ticino, it will be possible to request personal consultations with specialists through the contacts made available by the canton (including WhatsApp and Messenger). Also Grisons they will enhance the offer of vaccinations without the need to register (“walk-in” mode).

Self-deprecating videos on social media to convince the youngest

To involve the youngest, an attempt is made to speak their language by focusing on social networks. The Federal Office of Public Health has launched three short videos on TikTok, Youtube and other social networks which aim to allay the fears “widespread” in adolescents. An example to understand: in a clip the protagonist slips a firework into the zipper of his trousers, risking to burn himself, while the words “Vaccination is much safer than a coronavirus infection and requires less courage than put a firework in your pants (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVhVjMNypZc); in another video two boys engage in the ‘cinnamon challenge’ here the inscription that appears is “Vaccinating is much smarter than eating pure cinnamon”. The old claim of an advertising campaign of several years ago comes to mind which, taking up the famous comic by Asterix, recited “These Swiss are crazy”.