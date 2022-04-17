what they want to condemn us to – Libero Quotidiano





Alessandro Giuli April 17, 2022

And if in this Easter of war the predestined sacrificial lamb was Roberto Speranza’s dismal theater of Covid? Nothing personal, mind you; but once we are free from the CTS, once we have acknowledged that with the Omicron variant and its sub-brands we have learned to coexist therapeutically without going underground, it seems that the time has come to force the Minister of Health and his hypochondriac advisers to get rid of masks and other penitential limitations.

In addition to the anachronistic green pass, of course. But apparently he still has no plans to get out – and get us out – of the invisible prison of the pandemic. And so, while in Shanghai the Asian Chinese despotism re-enacts a bloody lockdown on the model of 2020, the nostalgic Speranza insists on postponing a definitive evaluation on the use of health devices, which in theory should disappear from the end of the month onwards, until after Easter: “We will evaluate the epidemiological curve, but we still have to keep the level of attention high: now the masks are essential … we strongly recommend them on all occasions, even outdoors, where there is the possibility of gatherings”.



A constricting supplement is already envisaged for students aged six and over, in homage to a precautionary principle that extends its shadow far beyond the fragile subjects to be protected and for whom – starting with the over eighty-year-olds – it has begun the cycle of the fourth vaccination.

The rest of Europe, needless to say, has already largely abandoned the emergency protections with tracking in schools and the various pharmaceutical tampon factories necessary to obtain passes in the world of work and leisure. We are almost there, but the backlash is around the corner. Speranza’s main consultant, the apocalyptic Walter Ricciardi, found in the “highly contagious variant Xe” a voluptuous reason to slow down our social liberation – “we must not let our guard down, because we run the risk of having a further increase in cases” – and even worse, a specter to make the wait for next autumn prematurely distressing which, he says, will have to find us all properly “recalled”: “Vaccination with three doses does not completely protect against infection, but protects against the serious effects of Covid , from hospitalization and especially from death.

A new dose will be needed for everyone in the autumn ». The motivation is quite easy to understand – “there will be favorable conditions for the spread of the virus and there will be an attenuation of vaccination protection in the whole population” – but it is difficult to understand the current obstinacy on masks in view of late spring . According to Ricciardi “it is very likely that the data will tell us not to remove them, not only indoors, but also outdoors in all cases of gathering”, although some esteemed virological colleagues such as Andrea Crisanti and Matteo Bassetti have just reiterated that from an epidemiological point of view, keeping the mask in the classroom and in other closed places is a useless choice and that no longer has any impact on infections.





Even if you do not want to see the imprint of a political exploitation beyond the maximum time, there is something manic that still pervades the Italian media-health circus. Despite being overruled by war reports from Ukraine, the permeability of public opinion with respect to pandemic alarmism remains very high. And nonetheless, the decision to make further cuts of three billion to the health care envisaged in the Def is likely to overshadow (from 131 more this year to 128 in 2024, with a touch-up of one billion by 2025). . With this, not only are rhetorical arguments offered to the party opposed to the rise in rearmament costs, headed by Giuseppe Conte, but we risk replicating the same errors that allowed Covid-19 to catch us unprepared during the first wave. While the judicial investigations run their course around the gaps in the pandemic plan and the gray areas on the initial procurement of protection and prophylaxis tools, Italian politicians would do well to finally ask themselves about the obsolescence of a health dictatorship that probably does not it was, but it has definitely aged badly.