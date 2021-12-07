World

“What they write about the African American” – Libero Quotidiano

Federico Rampini

Davide Giri is the Italian researcher who was killed on his way back to Columbia University from Vincent Pinkney, a 25-year-old African American who belongs to one of the worst gangs in New York. The murderer is a convict, arrested several times for committing violent crimes: he was on the loose despite being suspected of having committed an assault recently. Not only that, because the night he killed the Italian researcher he could have made a massacre.

Davide Giri and Greta Beccaglia, if a racist murder is less indignant than a pat on the butt

After stabbing Davide Giri, the 25-year-old criminal injured an Italian tourist not far from the crime scene, after which he attempted to attack a couple in Central Park as well. In short, he is a violent and extremely dangerous subject, who is not by chance part of one of the most ferocious New York gangs. Yet this story did not find space on the New York Times, which is the reference point for the city and for the United States in general.

Death Davide Giri, with the left in command New York is back brutal: the statistics

Federico Rampini shared his reflection on the subject in the columns of Republic: “The interest of the newspaper, and the investigative force put in place, they would have been different if the parties had been overturned. That is, if the victim had been African American and the murderer a white; even more so if that white man had been a member of some organization that preaches and practices violence, for example a right-wing militia. The tragedy would have ended up on the front page, a team of reporters would have been mobilized to investigate the murderer’s environment, his story and his motivations ”.

Silent about the Italian killed in NY, unleashed by the pat on the butt: Pietro Senaldi, what shame our politicians

