what they wrote on Instagram

Khaby Lame, the most followed tiktoker in the world

The Italian neo-influencer’s dream of working with his idol could soon come true, as the boy is planning a trip to the United States during which the two should appear together in a video. Meanwhile, Khaby Lame and Will Smith had their first public interaction on social media, on the Hollywood VIP’s Instagram page.

Interaction on Instagram

It happened a few days ago when Will Smith posted a photo on the social network in which advertised the release of his latest book. Khaby Lame has launched in the comments of the photo to tell the actor that he has already got his hands on the work, and his interlocutor responded with enthusiasm addressing his fan by name and clearly showing that he knew who he was talking to. The interaction seems to confirm what Chivasso’s tiktoker has told on more than one occasion, and in particular during an interview with the TPI newspaper – that is, that the two have at least indirectly come into contact and that they have a project planned for this autumn. video in which they will appear together.

A collaboration

Further details on Khaby Lame’s plans in this regard have not emerged, but such a collaboration would only surprise up to a point – and not just because the boy is fast becoming one of the most well-known social personalities in the world. First of all Will Smith he is not new to collaborations with digital native creators, including Italians: in a clip that went viral in a short time, the actor lent himself to a curtain with the youtuber and singer Fabio Rovazzi written around a completely absurd circumstance. Furthermore also Will Smith is a tiktoker, and indeed he is one of the first celebrities of global importance to have believed in the potential of the platform. Perhaps it is also for this reason that he immediately conquered tens of millions of fans, finishing in the top 10 of the most followed personalities within the app. His television, film and music career was not enough to resist the advance of Khaby Lame on TikTok, which overwhelmed him a few days ago reaching the third position of the most followed profiles ever.