What time and where to see “El Clásico”?

(CNN Spanish) — The football day always has a special touch when a classic is played. But, when it comes to Real Madrid versus Barcelona, the football world stops.
This Sunday another edition of “El Clásico” will take place, corresponding to matchday 29 of LaLiga.
Real Madrid arrives with a much better position in the table: they are in first place in LaLiga with 66 points. Meanwhile, Barcelona has 51 points, which places it in fourth position in the tournament.
Although the meringues are better placed, the Catalans have a similar present in LaLiga and in European competitions, as they have not lost any of their last five games and both qualified for the Champions League and Europa League, respectively.
What time and where to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona?
Mexico
“El Clásico” goes by SKY and starts at 2:00 pm (Mexico City time).
South America
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match is exclusively on DIRECTV and the time depends on the country:
Argentina, Uruguay and Chile: 5:00 p.m. (local time)
Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 3:00 p.m. (local time)
United States
Meanwhile, in the US you can watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
