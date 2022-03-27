what time are they, where to see them and how to follow the awards of the American Film Academy

It’s here, that day has arrived that all moviegoers have marked in red on the calendar, and we are going to explain it to you how and when to see the gala of the Oscars 2022, the awards given by the American Film Academy. The awards take place tonight, at dawn Spanish time.

We’ll start by telling you when and at what time both the red carpet and the awards ceremony itself will begin, and then we’ll tell you how are you going to be able to watch this award ceremony from home. Then, we will also tell you some facts you should know about this year’s edition.

When and what time is the Oscar 2022 gala

The 2022 Oscars award ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In Spain this will be at dawn from 27 to 28so if you want to try to watch it you’re going to have to prepare for a long night.

The ceremony will begin with the start of the usual red carpet at 00:30 Spanish time. This is the time when Hollywood stars arrive at the theater, posing for photos and talking to journalists, a good time to watch the actors and actresses arrive, talk about the models they wear, etc.

The gala will begin at 2:00 in Spain, 1:00 in the Canary Islands. The duration of the gala is not defined, but it is usually around 3 hours, so you should prepare to spend the early morning between awards, speeches and performances.

In the case of Latin American countries, here you have the list with the times at which the ceremony will begin in them:

Argentina : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. bolivia : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Brazil Brasilia) : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Chile : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Colombia : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Costa Rica : 6:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m. Cuba : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Ecuador : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Mexico (Mexico City) : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Panama : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Paraguay : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Peru : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Puerto Rico : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Uruguay : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Oscars 2022

In Spain, the 2022 Oscars will be broadcast exclusively by Movistar. Within this platform, you will be able to do it through Movistar Estrenos and Movistar+, in addition to a temporary channel called Movistar Oscars on dial 28.

As you see, it will not be broadcast through Movistar+ Lite, which means that those who are not Movistar customers will have no way of being able to see the gala. Surely, through foreign pages, by VPN or by some other less comfortable methods there may be a way to see it, but nothing that is comfortable and simple for users.

In Latin America, the gala can be followed through the TNT channel, which will broadcast both the original version and the commented version in Spanish. In this channel, it will be possible to see both on television and through the Internet in the online service of this channel.

Other ways to follow the Oscars 2022

Beyond the official broadcasts, you will have other methods to follow the Oscar 2022 gala. One of the great classics of any event is follow him on twitterwhere the hashtag #Oscars It should centralize a large part of the content that is being published by the protagonists and the journalists who attend the event.

You will also be able to be informed about everything up to the minute in specialized media, such as those of this house. Both Espinof and SensaCine will do extensive coverage in which you can read all the winners as they are announced, and in Trendencias you will also have other details such as those of the red carpet.

Other information about the gala

The Oscars gala 2022 will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be divided into three sections, so each of them will have their moment to shine. It is the first time in 35 years that the gala is presented by three people.

The Hollywood Academy has also confirmed any of the names of those who will deliver the prizes during the ceremony. These names are Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Daniel Kaluuya, Halle Bailey, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Leguizamo, John Travolta, Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Lupita Nyong’o, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez , Ruth E. Carter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn Mendes, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, Uma Thurman, Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Zoë Kravitz.

You should also know that there will be eight prizes that are left out of the live broadcast, for Best Documentary, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairdressing, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Fiction Short Film, Best Animated Short Film and Best Soundtrack. This is quite a controversial decision.

Finally, it will also deliver an award given directly by the fans via Twitter, an award called #OscarsFanFavorite. It will be the users themselves who will be able to deliver their prize through the Oscarsfanfavorite.com website.