What time do they arrive today, prices and how to buy them online

AndNext year in 2024, Spain will be full of concerts by international artists, such as those in Madrid and Barcelona olivia rodrigo, The 20-year-old American singer will make two stops in two main Spanish cities. In light of such an event, at MARCA.com we tell you everything about it Dates, ticket prices and times To get one of them.

Thus ‘Himmat’ World Tour There will be two dates on Spanish soil and Olivia Rodrigo will be the first city to host barcelonaWho will next enjoy the music of the writer of ‘Drivers License’ 18 June 2024, The event will take place at Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona.

For its part, the country’s capital will be the second and last stop on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ tour of Spain. In particular, the concert will be held 20 June And, as always, the stage will be the Wizink Centre.

Two dates and two chances to get one of the thousands of tickets going on sale, but everything indicates that the tickets will sell out in a short time. If you want to be one of the first, Pay attention because it’s too soon to buy one of the tickets,

Olivia Rodrigo ticket sales times and dates in Spain

To get priority, it is necessary to register on Olivia Rodrigo’s website by September 17. Four days later, it is 21st September, will be when tickets officially go on sale. start at 4:00 pm., fans of the artist will be able to purchase tickets. But to do this, only those who have received the access code will be able to access it.

Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices in Spain

prices In the fourth category, their price will range from 62.50 euros to 119 euros. Standing in the first category. In between are: the track (90.50 euros), the second class stand (96.50 euros) and the third class stand (79.50 euros). All of this also includes VIP experiences and Silver Star tickets, which will go on sale at a later date.