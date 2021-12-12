what time do you have the injection? In the afternoon it is better. That’s why according to this Massachusetts General Hospital study

In the afternoon, the Covid vaccine is better. A study published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms says the response to the vaccine it can be affected by circadian rhythms with higher antibody levels in those who received the Covid-19 vaccine in the afternoon. Elizabeth Klerman, study co-author who works as a researcher in the Division of Neurophysiology, Sleep Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), believes the discovery may be the key to optimizing vaccine efficacy. He told the Express: “Our observational study provides proof of the concept that the time of day affects the immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, results that may be relevant to optimize the efficacy of the vaccine“.

First of all, what is the circadian rhythm? It is the 24-hour cycle that sees our biological activities repeated every day. A synonym could be: biological clock. Circadian derives from the Latin: circa diem which means “around the day.” Circadian cycles concern blood pressure, body temperature, muscle tone, heart rate, sleep-wake rhythm.

“Our 24-hour internal circadian clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including the response to infectious diseases and vaccination.The study explains. During the investigation, blood samples were collected from asymptomatic hospital workers at the time of vaccination. Values ​​were isolated according to the time of day of vaccination, type of vaccine (Pfizer mRNA vaccine or AstraZeneca adenoviral vaccine), age, gender and number of days post-vaccination.

The researchers found that antibody responses were overall higher for all those vaccinated later in the day. Antibody responses were also higher in those who received Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, women and younger people, in addition to the time-of-day effect of the vaccination.

A study of older men who were vaccinated against the flu showed that they had higher antibody levels when they received the vaccine in the morning than in the afternoon. Klerman commented: “Evidence has shown that administering some chemotherapy agents at a specific time of day effectively targets cancer cells but limits toxicity to other cells“.