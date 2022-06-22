What time does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere on Disney+

Good news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! One of the most anticipated films of the year will arrive this week at Disney+. Is about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen that this Wednesday May 22 It will be incorporated into the catalog of the streaming platform and can be enjoyed in Latin America and Spain. Know from what time!

Marvel Studios continues to expand its content more and more. This 2022, he did it through series like Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel on Disney +, but also returned to theaters after the phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this sense, on May 5, the latest film from Kevin Feige’s company was screened worldwide, presenting his characters like never before and at the same time serving as an origin story for new superheroes.

What is it about? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters the Multiverse, presenting a journey into the unknown. The official synopsis for him explains: “With the help of new and familiar mystical allies, Doctor Strange traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary”.

One of the great strengths of the film is, without a doubt, its direction. The filmmaker behind the project is none other than sam raimithe person in charge of the first trilogy of spider-man with Tobey Maguire. In this sense, he contributed to the production dyes of terror that were more than innovative in the franchise. In addition, they showed a completely different face of Doctor Strange and Wanda, after the events of the WandaVision series.

+ When is Doctor Strange 2 coming to Disney+?

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams this will come Wednesday June 22 to Disney+. The streaming platform will incorporate the film into the catalog at different times depending on the region. If you are from Latin America or Spain, check below what time it will be released Doc Strange 2 according to your country.

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 2:00 A.M

Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama: 3:00AM

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

If you haven't done so yet, you still have time to subscribe to Disney+ to be able to enjoy the exclusive content that was released and will continue to be released only on the platform.