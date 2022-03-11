What time does Formula 1 Season 4: Drive to Survive premiere on Netflix?

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and this Friday, March 11, the fourth season of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ will be released, a British docuseries that has caused a stir among Formula 1 fans. Among the subscribers of Netflix the doubt arose about what time the expected one opens season 4 of the series.

Starting this Friday, the episodes of the fourth season of the series that closely follows the main Formula 1 drivers will be available on the streaming platform.

“Drivers, representatives and team owners live with their foot glued to the accelerator, both on and off the track, during the tough racing season,” reads the official synopsis for the Netflix series.

What time does season 4 premiere on Netflix?

The new chapters of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive‘ will be available on the streaming service at different times according to the geographical area in which the subscribers are located.

On Spain the chapters will be available from 9 in the morning. As for those who live in the Canary Islands, it will be from 8, one hour before.

Those subscribers residing in Mexico They will have the fourth season of the series available starting at 1 in the morning. It will also arrive at 1 to El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Nicaragua. At 2 in the morning the episodes will be available to viewers in Peru, Ecuador, Panama and Colombia.

As for those viewers who are in VenezuelaBolivia, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the eastern United States, chapters will be available at Netflix from 3 in the morning.

who live in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil (Brasilia and Sao Paulo time) will be able to see the new chapters starting at 4 in the morning. Meanwhile, after midnight it will be when they can be enjoyed in the western part of the United States.

