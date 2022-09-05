What time does it premiere?

The successful series HBO, House of the Dragon, tonight will air its third episode. It is fiction, which is a spin-off of Game of Thrones (GOT), It has been the most important premiere of a series from that production house and for this reason, they confirmed a second season, before completing its entire first installment.

Unlike platforms like Netflix, that publish the seasons of their series on the same day, HBO and its digital service, hbomax, has known how to capitalize on the conversation around its productions for a longer time, by premiering one chapter per week.

It is the case of House of the Dragon, the new success of HBO that has captivated both the fans of GOT, as well as new audiences. In this context, this Sunday, September 4, we will have a new premiere episode of the successful fiction.

What is the series about?

Like GOT, House of the Dragon, It is based on the books written by George R.R. Martin, in this case, Fire & Blood. This new fiction is set almost 200 years before the events of the original series, and will follow the ancestors of Daenerys, interpreted by Emily Clarke, as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall.

In this opportunity, Emma D’Arcy Y matt smith are the protagonists, who play the leading roles of the princess Rhaenyra Targaryens and the prince Daemon Targaryen, respectively.

What time does the third chapter of House of the Dragon premiere?

“I’ve always thought that you and I are made of the same”

new episode of #TheDragonHouse tonight: 🇬🇹🇭🇳🇸🇻🇳🇮🇨🇷: 7PM

🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦: 8PM

🇨🇱🇻🇪🇧🇴🇩🇴🇵🇾🇵🇷: 9PM

🇦🇷🇺🇾: 10PM pic.twitter.com/82StmaxkuF — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) September 4, 2022

as published hbo max Through its social networks, the third chapter of the series can be seen this Sunday, September 4. In Chile, it will be issued both by the HBO, as for the digital service. And in Chili, It can be viewed from 9:00 p.m.

Check what will be the schedules corresponding to the premiere of the third episode of the fiction in other countries of Latin America Y Spain:

Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica Y Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Y 7:00 p.m. Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama Y Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Y 8:00 p.m. Venezuela, Bolivia Y Port Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Y Rico: 9:00 p.m. Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Spain: 3:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5.

Watch the trailer for the third chapter of the HBO series:

