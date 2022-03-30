What time does Mexico vs. El Salvador play? Where to watch Octagonal Concacaf

Daniela Rangel

Mexico City / 03.29.2022 15:26:15





The Mexican selection he has the pass to Qatar 2022 in his hands, a place that he will finish securing against El Salvador in the last match of the World Cup Qualifiers of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf).

In case you do not want to miss any details of the Tri vs. La Selecta duel, keep reading because then we will leave you when it is, at what time, on which channel to watch it and even the price of the tickets.

How does the Tri and La Selecta arrive?

The Mexican National Team will perform to this last game of the Concacaf Octagonal after having beaten Honduras by the minimum at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. In addition, in the standings they appear in third place with 25 units after having won seven games, drawn four and lost two. If they win or tie, they tie their direct pass to the next World Cup.

On the other hand, El Salvador lost 1-2 to Costa Rica in the Cuscatlán Stadium and arrives without opportunities to access the 2022 World Cup for being in sixth place with 10 points by registering two wins, four draws and seven losses.

Last game between Mexico – El Salvador

Concacaf standings

Canada – 28 points United States – 25 points Mexico – 25 points Costa Rica – 22 points Panama – 18 points El Salvador – 10 points Jamaica – Eight points Honduras – Four points

When is Tri’s last game in the 2022 Concacaf Octagonal?

Mexico closes the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 at home, facing El Salvador this Wednesday March 30. So there is still time to organize everything to enjoy this key duel for those led by El Tata Martino.

Schedule and channel of Mexico vs. El Salvador

Venue: Azteca Stadium

At what time is it?: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

Where to SEE?: Channel 5, TUDN and Azteca 7

Tickets

Tickets for Mexico vs. El Salvador can be purchased directly at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula or through the Ticketmaster website. The prices to the public amount to:

Club seats and club box – 2 thousand pesos

200 and 100 plus – One thousand 100 pesos

300 lateral, 300 plus, 300 header, 100 lateral and 100 header – 800 pesos

300 – 700 pesos

Disability – 100 pesos

How do I register my ticket?

Remember that in order to enter the Mexico vs. El Salvador match at the Azteca Stadium you must present a QR code that is obtained by registering your ticket. Here is the step by step to do it: