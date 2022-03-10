What time does Netflix’s The Adam Project premiere in Latin America and Spain?

MADRID, 10 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

This Friday it arrives on Netflix the adam projectthe new science fiction blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds. shawn levy (Free Guy, Pure Steel) directs this adventure in which the protagonist of Deadpool embodies a time traveler that, to save the woman he loves, he has to travel to the past where he meets his child self. At what time does the long-awaited film premiere on the streaming service?

The Adam Project tells the story of Adam Reeda time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoë Saldana) the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and the only place he knows from this time in his life: home.

Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana complete the cast of the film that, following the same as the rest of Netflix releases, will land on the platform at 09:00 in the morning, Spanish time. For those who live in the Canary IslandsIt will be at 08:00 hours, an hour before when the film starring Ryan Reynolds is available. However, in other Spanish-speaking countries, the release of the film directed by shawn levy will have another schedule.

Netflix subscribers reside in Mexico will have the new original production available from the two o’cloc after midnight, according to the time zone of the Central Zone. Also at 02:00 hours Project Adam will arrive at El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala or Nicaragua.

At three in the morning That’s when this action-packed, humorous time-travel adventure will be available to audiences living in Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and the eastern United States.

For those viewers who are in Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic or Puerto Ricothe film starring Ryan Reynolds can be seen on Netflix from 04:00 hours.

For their part, those who want to immerse themselves in the secrets of The Adam Project and reside in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil (Brasilia and Sao Paulo time) will be able to start watching the film from five in the morning. At midnight it will be when the film directed by Shawn Levy can be enjoyed in the west of the United States.