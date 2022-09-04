What time does the third chapter of House of the Dragon premiere on HBO Max? What is the schedule in LATAM?

House of The Dragon came to the screen a few weeks ago quickly captivating the audience, who positioned the series in the first place of reproduction of HBOMax. Because of this, heThe chain renewed the production for a second season with just a couple of episodes aired.

The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, series premiered in 2011 that ended its broadcasts in 2017 after 8 successful seasons, which were starred by Sean Bean, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, and Richard Madden.

House of the Dragon, like its predecessor, it is based on the novel Fire&Blood by George RR Martin, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will follow the ancestors of Daenerys (Clarke) as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith star in the prequel, where they will play the roles of the princess Rhaenyra Targaryens and the prince Daemon Targaryen.

In the most recent chapter it was seen how the story jumped six months in time, where the wife and son of King Viserys died. But that’s not all, since Sir Corlys also decides to disobey the king and face a war on the Steps of Stone.

What time does the third chapter of House of the Dragon premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

The third chapter of the series will hit the screen on Sunday, September 4. On the HBO channel, the episode is broadcast an hour earlier than on streaming. That is, at 9:00 p.m. (Chile time).

House of the Dragon 1×03 premiere time. Check the schedule by country below.

Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 03:00 AM (Monday, September 5)