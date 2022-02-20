What time does The Walking Dead come out?

This 2022 will be iconic for the end of the series The Walking Deadwhich is already in its 11th season and the last in a production that has been on the air for more than a decade.

With a sustained drop in audience, TWD will close its history this year, although the series was divided into three parts in this last season. The first 8 chapters premiered last year, while in April the last eight and the grand finale will come out.

Now there will be 8 episodes that will be released week by week, althoughe in Latin America it will not be premiered on TV as in the rest of the world and can be seen by official streaming both in Chile and in the other countries of the continent.

These new chapters will follow the group led by Darryl (Norman Reedus) and that already has in its maximum splendor the return of MaggieLauren Cohan. These new chapters will start with number 9 of season 11, in which new problems are expected to afflict the protagonists and the presentation of the commonwealtha community that has its space in comics and hopes to surprise fans.

When does the new episode of The Walking Dead season 11 premiere?

The new chapter of The Walking Dead, titled No Other Way, will be released this Sunday February 20 worldwide, with its broadcast on TV in the United States and also the arrival of streaming.

In Chile and throughout Latin America, it will be released and you can see it exclusively on Star Plus this Sunday. Check below the schedules according to the country:

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m.

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 9:59 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m.

Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 10:59 p.m.