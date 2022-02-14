what time is the downhill run and where to see it- Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

During the night the big appointment with Sofia Goggia’s downhill, at the Olympics: how is the champion today and where to see her and at what time



Sofia Goggia’s day (or rather night) has arrived: women’s downhill skiing at the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for Tuesday night at 4 am Italian time – 11 am local time. The race will be broadcast on TV, in clear and free, on Rai 2 and in streaming on RaiPlay and Corriere. The sensations on the eve are good: Goggia finished fourth in the last test

. The worries about the state of form, the frenzy of the lightning return were not enough, even the sky had fun changing the script of this adrenaline-based novel again signed by Sofia Goggia. Then the last test and that fourth place that bodes well:

I did a good test but I missed some lines. The skiing is there, I felt my legs well, focus on tomorrow. I am very focused. I have not thought of anything, my energies have been directed only to recovering myself physically. it was a very difficult time with so many things to do in a very short time. The test that I had to overcome exceeded the difficulties of the race said the champion.

The big date tonight, the descent of life. In the Yanqing mountains, it usually snows very little, and the guns produced by an Italian company cover the slopes. On Sunday they rested after weeks of hectic activity, the year of the tiger brought exceptional rainfall, in a single day 30 centimeters of snow fell in a place where the annual average of 5-10 cm. Strokes of white to erase the arid landscape, suddenly everything had become more romantic, but even the technical references are now different. Sofia in wonderland, under the Chinese bows with the smile of the little girl who discovered skis at the age of four in Foppolo, in Val Brembana. Olympics, the place of dreams that lodge in the hearts of children can become reality, she wrote, adding: I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world but here in Beijing 2022 to give my best: I am proud and honored to have the opportunity to represent my country.

These are words dictated by the inner strength, by the spirit of those who never give up, and what led her up here after just twenty days from the crash in the super-G in Cortina. She took off her crutches 72 hours after the fall, in which she got a microfracture of the head of the fibula and a partial lesion of the cruciate ligament of the left knee. Normally it would take ten to walk free, while 24 hours leaning on sticks are enough to reset a week of training. The weather deprived her of one of the three time trials of the free, she would have needed as much time as possible to try to pull the lines, to push, and instead remained closed in the Olympic Village. But she did not say, according to those around her, that an extra day of rest cannot be an advantage to let the body breathe. She too because she has already taken the measurements of The Rock, the downhill track, and she likes it. In fact in the night between Sunday and Monday arrived the last, comforting, test

. Upon arrival, Goggia showed off a great smile: she finished fourth 61 hundredths of a second behind the leader of the standings, the Swiss Joana Haehlen. Behind her were the German Kira Weidle and the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel. The other Italians are far away: Nicol Delago eighteenth ahead of Francesca Marsaglia, Elena Curtoni 24th, Federica Brignone 31 (but not her discipline).

Going to Beijing was the mission of the missions, only one like her could manage to overcome it, she says Flavio Di Giorgio, the athletic trainer (he also followed Filippo Tortu) who put her back on her feet in Verona, they met thanks to Christof Innerhofer, who have been working together since 2018, since the malleolus broke. Sofi has an extraordinary willpower, she sets a goal knowing that she has to face endless days of therapies and workouts, but he puts himself in a position to live them as serenely as possible. And his very ambitious goal. But which is the real target? You do not say. But he knows, and he hopes, he can fight for a podium. In five to seven days of training we had to concentrate three months of preparation. Checkpoints had to be completed to understand whether to go ahead, there was not the slightest doubt. It only happens with her.

The descent of life, however it goes. Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Courier newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here

