Sports

what time, when do they play and where to watch League 1 2022

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 4 minutes read

Alianza Lima will face the Cantolao Academy live from the Miguel Grau Stadium, this Saturday, April 23, at 1:30 pm in Peruvian time. The match that corresponds to date 11 of the Opening Tournament of League 1 2022 will be broadcast by the signal of GolPeru.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 4 minutes read

Related Articles

The challenging warning of Ten Hang, the new manager of United, to Cristiano Ronaldo and company: “It doesn’t matter who it is…”

4 mins ago

Neither Herrera nor Lozano, the FMF found the new DT del Tri who would replace Martino

17 mins ago

Pochettino spoke again about the tension with Navas and joked about Mbappé’s future

29 mins ago

Curry’s Golden State Warriors achieved a unique record in the Playoffs

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button