what time, when do they play and where to watch League 1 2022

Alianza Lima will face the Cantolao Academy live from the Miguel Grau Stadium, this Saturday, April 23, at 1:30 pm in Peruvian time. The match that corresponds to date 11 of the Opening Tournament of League 1 2022 will be broadcast by the signal of GolPeru.

With morale at the top, Carlos Bustos’ team will face the ‘Delfin’, after the huge victory he achieved in the Peruvian classic, which is taken as a great dose of motivation for what lies ahead in the competition of League 1 2022.

Lima Alliance will follow the sports proverb “the team that wins doesn’t change”, so they will line up the same eleven that thrashed Universitario (4-1), to form against Cantolao and climb in the table of positions, considering that they have the advantage of two remaining games.

Carlos Bustos’ idea is not to give up any space, and for that reason he will keep Pablo Lavandeira, Cristian Benavente and Jairo Concha in the offensive zone, while the responsibility of the number ‘9’ will continue to fall on Hernán Barcos.

On the other side of the coin, Cantolao will assume the commitment without margin of error and with the obligation to win at any cost, to raise his head and get out of the relegation zone.

The Callao team has played nine games so far this season in the League 1among which he has only achieved one victory, two draws and six defeats, which is why he is in the last position of the competition standings.

Possible alignment of Alianza Lima against Cantolao:

fields; Vilchez, Ramos, Miguez, Rojas; Ballon, Benitez, Concha; Lavandeira, Benavente and Boats.



Possible alignment of Cantolao against Alianza Lima:

Limousin, Carmona, Ramirez, Sanchez, Tamariz, Gonzales, Castillo, D’Arrigo. Uribe, Manzaneda and Tellas.

the match between Alliance Lima vs. Cantolao It is agreed for Saturday, April 23, from 3:30 pm at the Miguel Grau Stadium in Callao.

The Alliance Lima against Cantolao It will be played from 3.30 pm. Check the schedule guide to find out from what time to see it abroad.

Peru: 3.30 p.m.

Mexico: 3.30 p.m.

Colombia: 3.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 3.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 4.30 p.m.

Bolivia: 4.30 p.m.

Paraguay: 5.30 p.m.

Chile: 5.30 p.m.

Argentina: 5.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5.30 p.m.

Brazil: 5.30 pm

Spain: 10.30 pm

Movistar TV: channel 114 (SD), channel 814 (HD).

Movistar TV: channel 14 (SD), channel 714 (HD)

Star Globalcom: channel 14 (SD).

How to watch LIVE ONLINE FREE Alianza Lima vs. I sing?

If you do not want to miss the transmission of this Alianza Lima vs. Cantolao online, you can tune in to the Movistar Play signal, Movistar TV’s streaming service that includes the Gol Perú channel in its programming.

The scene of the duel between the ‘Delfin’ and the ‘Blue and Whites’ will take place at the Miguel Grau Stadium in Callao, which will be packed with fans of La Victoria.