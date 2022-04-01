What time will Mexico play in the 2022 World Cup? match schedules

Midtime Editorial

Mexico’s path in the 2022 Qatar World Cup was defined, with the fortune of meeting Argentina commanded by Leo Messithe Poland of Robert Lewandowski and Saudi Arabia.

For El Tri it will be the opportunity to show progress against two high-quality representatives and one that remains unknown, although surely all the spotlights will be on their second match, where they will face the South Americans, who have a historical hegemony.

In that game there will be the possibility of meeting Lionel Messi again, who at 35 will be in his last World Cup, so no one will want to miss that game and to the delight of the national fans who attend the Education City Stadium on November 26 next.

They are expected to be close to 80 thousand Mexicans who travel to the emirate during the fairaccording to calculations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although of all of them only 45 thousand would have an insured ticket.

A couple of days ago, FIFA announced that Mexico is the fourth country with the most tickets purchased after Qatar, England and the United States.

Date, time and venues of Mexico’s matches in Qatar 2022

Mexico vs. Poland

Tuesday, November 22

10:00 a.m. Central Mexico

Doha Stadium 974

Mexico vs. Argentina

Saturday November 26

07:00 hours from the center of Mexico

Al Rayyan Education City Stadium

Mexico vs. Arabian