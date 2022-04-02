What time will the Qatar World Cup matches be in Honduras?

This Friday in Doha the official calendar of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The start date of the World Cup is scheduled for Monday, November 21, and the Grand Final will be held on December 18.

The schedules of the matches world Cup They were defined before the draw began, which gave the final placements of the teams in the groups and, therefore, the matchdays of the keys.

The first two days of each of the groups, with official dates from Monday 21 to Monday 28 November 2022, They will have four games per day at 4:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

There will also be two duels from each group at the same time. On Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30, as well as Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2, four games will be played per day: two at 9:00 a.m. and two more at 1:00 p.m., Honduras time.

The round of 16 phase will be played between Saturday, December 3 and Tuesday, December 6. These crosses will be played at 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, Honduras time.