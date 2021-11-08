what to buy today (saving up to € 750)

The Black Friday is (already) here. So, what to buy?

Although the official date of the most anticipated shopping day of the year is set for Friday 26 November, the e-commerce giant Amazon launched the campaign Black Friday early, which allows access to the best offers starting today, for savings of up to over 60%.

From PCs to smartphones, from car seats to TV, passing through the best products for personal care and for the home: among the Black Friday offers from today online on Bezos e-commerce there is plenty of choice for those who are trying to figure out what to buy. So much to risk getting lost among the hundreds of unmissable offers. For this reason the Lifestyle editorial staff of Money.it has selected for its users the best offers which guarantee great savings that you can take advantage of right now, without having to wait for the “official” Black Friday.







What to buy on Black Friday?

Every year shopping lovers or simply those who wait for the period of maxi discounts to proceed with an important expense – a smart TV or a washing machine, for example – ask themselves: what to buy on Black Friday, making sure to take advantage of the most advantageous offers?



The Lifestyle editorial staff of Money.it reports below the most interesting opportunities based on the discount compared to the list price.

Let’s start with a hair clipper Philips branded, rated by the community with 4.5 stars out of 5 (based on over 4,500 opinions): calculating the starting price of 55.99 euros, with the Black Friday offer the price drops to 22 euros, for a savings of 61%.

You want to change washing machine? A great Samsung model is on offer at € 599 for Amazon’s Black Friday ahead of Amazon, from a list price of € 1349. The savings in this case it is del 56% (well 750 euros saved).

An unmissable offer for Black Friday dedicated to house cleaning: the electric broom wireless by Polti Forzaspira SLIM is loved by users (4/5 stars) and is available at 79.99, discounted by 55% (list price: 179.00 euros).







For those who are always in a hurry and are looking for a robot vacuum cleaner to delegate the cleaning of the floor of their home, this offer is certainly worth considering: the 2-in-1 robot vacuums and washes Samsung on the occasion of the early Black Friday has a price of 189.00 euros, against the 399 euros of the list.

A 53% discount it is instead the one provided forhairdryer Rowenta CV8730 with ion generator, power 2200 W: from 63.99 to 29.99 euros.

In every kitchen of a self-respecting aspiring chef, akneader: the Bosch multifunction food processor is discounted by 57% (from 279.90 to 119 euros).

Referring to the electronics front and dedicating ourselves to personal care, theelectric epilator compact Philips for Black Friday is on offer at 26.99 euros (for a saving of 51%).