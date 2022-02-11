What to do according to experts against pathological anxiety, constant worry and panic attacks that turn life into hell

Stressful rhythms of life and constant uncertainties about the future often lead to the development of anxieties and worries. This is a very widespread phenomenon. So much so that as many as 8.5 million Italians have suffered from anxiety disorders, at least once in their life. It is therefore a psychological and emotional state which, if not contained, could risk becoming chronic. All this, with consequent serious effects on health.

In fact, generalized anxiety, phobias, catastrophic worries and, finally, panic attacks, represent a dysfunctional response to external stimuli. In these cases, the anxious response would be abnormal with respect to the actual severity of the external stimulus. So, in the long run, states like those described end up being very disabling, even on a social level. This, even to the point of completely losing control of one’s body and emotions.

Symptoms of pathological anxiety

But let’s see, first of all, how to recognize the symptoms of this malaise. Well, the main manifestations of anxiety would be: lump in the throat, hot flashes, tremors, chills, muscle twitching, muscle tension or pain. Then, again: dizziness, easy fatigue, restlessness, choking sensation, palpitations, sweating or cold and wet hands and dry mouth. Among the symptoms we then have: feeling of dizziness, nausea, diarrhea or other abdominal discomfort, difficulty concentrating and relaxing. Finally, irritability and fears in general.

Therefore, we need to understand what to do according to experts against pathological anxiety. This, in fact, could be the antechamber of panic attacks, consisting of a phase of intense fear, accompanied by at least four somatic or cognitive symptoms. The attack reaches its peak, only to slowly regress. Symptoms associated with it are similar to those described with reference to anxiety. In particular, characteristic of the panic attack are:

palpitation;

tachycardia;

sweating;

feeling of suffocation;

feeling of asphyxiation;

chest pain;

instability;

fainting.

Then, we have: fear of losing control, of going crazy, of dying, numbness, tingling.

What to do according to experts against pathological anxiety, constant worry and panic attacks that turn life into hell

We have said that, in the cases described above, the greatest risk is linked to the chronicity of the disorder. Against this background, the diagnosis and evaluation of the most appropriate treatment for the patient are extremely important. Normally, the therapy involves the combination of drugs and a psychological rehabilitation path. The latter aims to enable the patient to manage spontaneous panic attacks, as well as their own emotions.

As for drug treatment, the most used drugs would be serotonergic antidepressants. These could take effect within 3 to 6 weeks and initially lead to a worsening of the clinical picture. Furthermore, they are effective in 20-30% of cases and could cause side effects. Therefore, it is really important to identify a therapy that is as tailored as possible to the needs and personality of the patient.

