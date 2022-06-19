Terrible news for fans of BTS, the famous South Korean K-pop group. An extremely important announcement made on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, which is likely to devastate many people and begs a question: what to do after BTS?

BTS, three letters that have nothing to do with the Brevet de Technicien Supérieur from which many people graduate in June in France. These three characters are more of a form of a revamped acronym, meaning Bangtan Boys. A South Korean K-pop group consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who have been rocking crowds around the world since 2013.

But now, it seems that there is water in the gas between the different members of the boy band. This Wednesday, June 15, they announced to pause their collaboration to rest and devote themselves to their personal projects. In their press release, they explain:

“It’s not that we’re breaking up! We’re just living apart for a while. (…) I hope you see it as a little bit of rest. (…) It’s something we we all needed.”

Phew, there is no question of a final separation. At least that’s what BTS claims for now, like many boy band before them, whose “pause”, has now been running for several years, even decades. Yes we are talking here about NSYNC and other One Direction. So while waiting for the group to reform, what are we listening to?

BTS: many personal projects

By putting their collaboration on hold, the members of BTS do not leave to isolate themselves in a cave before finding the courage and the desire to sing together again. As announced in their press release, the seven boys will devote themselves to their solo career. Which therefore leaves seven times more content to listen to, if each of them releases an album, with why not, a potential big star who stands out from the crowd and is entitled to an incredible solo success, like Justin Timberlake , Harry Styles, or Robbie Williams.

Starting with JungKook: a few days before this announcement, the youngest of the boy band released their latest single: My You, a sympathetic ride with rose water whose clip has already accumulated more than 100,000 views since it was posted on YouTube on June 12. Didn’t know what to listen to? You are served. Admittedly, there are fewer pop accents than at BTS, but it still has its little effect. We just have to wait for the next solo singles from each member of the group to complete this discography which should be quickly well supplied.

After BTS, we try another K-pop group?

But BTS is far from having a monopoly on K-pop. If the group’s absence risks leaving a gaping hole in the musical genre, there are still many other boys and girl band To listen. What if we had to recommend just one? The female equivalent of BTS, BLACKPINK. They are much less numerous, only four, but Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not lacking in talent. Their title How You Like Thatwhich alternates between Korean in English, thrilled the whole planet in 2020, and has accumulated more than a billion views on YouTube.

And the four young women are not lacking in catchy titles: DDU-DU DDU-DU at BOMBAYAHPassing by Kill This Love and Kiss and Make Up, so many dynamic pieces which do not hesitate to find a very comfortable place in our head without ever leaving it. The South Korean quartet also collaborates with many international stars such as Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Cardi B, and they have already had their own biographical documentary on Netflix. Although several of them have already made their solo debut, they have not fully abandoned their girl band however. Proof that, despite BTS’s break, there is plenty to do!

Sources: The Guardian, RFI, BBC